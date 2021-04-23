Janhvi Kapoor dolls up as Gen Z bride, asks fans to be safe, strong amid Covid

Janhvi Kapoor recently returned for her trip to the Maldives with her personal trainer, Namrata Purohit, and the Roohi actor posted all the updates of the fun she had on the white beaches of the island to her social media feed, keeping her fans and followers up to date with the latest happenings of her life.

On Friday, Janhvi once again took to her social media feed to share images of herself looking absolutely ethereal as a stunning Gen Z bride, but given the rising Covid cases and innumerable deaths on account of the coronavirus in India, the 24-year-old actor also expressed her condolences sharing that the cover had been shot long before the second wave and with all safety protocols in place. She also expressed that she did not wish to act inconsiderate and advised fans to stay strong and safe.

In the multiple pictures shared to her Instagram profile for the digital cover of a magazine, the Dhadak actor transformed into a modern-day bride in designer Abhinav Mishra's latest collections featuring mirror work, hues of yellow, white and coral and lots of gold work all over. In the first image, Janhvi can be seen lying on her back in a white lehenga with mirror work all over, her look was accesorized with haath phools, matha patti and lots of kadas on her wrist as she beamed with her eyes closed. The Dostana 2 actor captioned the series of images, "In these trying times, I know it’s important to be sensitive to the troubles we as a country are facing & I would never want to be inconsiderate towards that.

She went on to explain, "This cover, however, and the subsequent posts of it had been committed to a while back and were shot before lockdown. We were as safe and precautious as possible. I hope all of you are staying safe and strong! Love always."

On the professional front, Janhvi was last seen in the horror comedy Roohi, alongside co-stars Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She will also be seen in Good Luck Jerry for which she recently wrapped up shooting. The film is being directed by Siddharth Sengupta and produced by Aanand L Rai. Besides this, Janhvi also has Dostana 2 which was earlier slated to have beau Kartik Aaryan, but he has now been replaced, while Lakshya continues to be in the cast.

Janhvi Kapoor recently returned for her trip to the Maldives with her personal trainer, Namrata Purohit, and the Roohi actor posted all the updates of the fun she had on the white beaches of the island to her social media feed, keeping her fans and followers up to date with the latest happenings of her life. On Friday, Janhvi once again took to her social media feed to share images of herself looking absolutely ethereal as a stunning Gen Z bride, but given the rising Covid cases and innumerable deaths on account of the coronavirus in India, the 24-year-old actor also expressed her condolences sharing that the cover had been shot long before the second wave and with all safety protocols in place. She also expressed that she did not wish to act inconsiderate and advised fans to stay strong and safe. In the multiple pictures shared to her Instagram profile for the digital cover of a magazine, the Dhadak actor transformed into a modern-day bride in designer Abhinav Mishra's latest collections featuring mirror work, hues of yellow, white and coral and lots of gold work all over. In the first image, Janhvi can be seen lying on her back in a white lehenga with mirror work all over, her look was accesorized with haath phools, matha patti and lots of kadas on her wrist as she beamed with her eyes closed. The Dostana 2 actor captioned the series of images, "In these trying times, I know it’s important to be sensitive to the troubles we as a country are facing & I would never want to be inconsiderate towards that. MORE FROM THIS SECTION When Princess Diana wore Ritu Kumar for a visit to Pakistan's Imran Khan Keeping up with Kaftans Spruce up your decor as you work from home Decoding WFH style She went on to explain, "This cover, however, and the subsequent posts of it had been committed to a while back and were shot before lockdown. We were as safe and precautious as possible. I hope all of you are staying safe and strong! Love always." On the professional front, Janhvi was last seen in the horror comedy Roohi, alongside co-stars Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She will also be seen in Good Luck Jerry for which she recently wrapped up shooting. The film is being directed by Siddharth Sengupta and produced by Aanand L Rai. Besides this, Janhvi also has Dostana 2 which was earlier slated to have beau Kartik Aaryan, but he has now been replaced, while Lakshya continues to be in the cast.