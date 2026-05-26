Janhvi Kapoor gives traditional Banarasi weave a modern twist in dreamy strapless gown and matching dupatta. Watch

Janhvi Kapoor’s Peddi promotion diaries continue to serve one striking ethnic look after another. After turning heads in a dreamy purple lehenga, the 29-year-old actor gave the timeless Banarasi saree a glamorous makeover by styling it as a strapless gown. Blending classic elegance with a modern silhouette, Janhvi once again proved how traditional fashion can be reimagined with a contemporary twist. Let’s decode her stunning look and steal some style inspiration. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor embraces the dupatta aesthetic in dreamy powder blue Manish Malhotra saree at Peddi trailer launch. Watch )

Janhvi Kapoor reinvents Banarasi saree into gown

Janhvi Kapoor stuns in strapless Banarasi gown for Peddi promotions.(Instagram/@nikitamenon1)

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Janhvi’s hairstylist, Nikita Menon, took to Instagram on May 25 and shared a stunning video of the actor looking no less than a princess. Giving the classic Banarasi weave a fresh haute couture spin, the actor stepped away from the traditional saree silhouette and transformed it into a stunning strapless gown.

The outfit featured a structured corset-style bodice with a strapless neckline that beautifully highlighted her shoulders and collarbones. Crafted in soft pastel hues, the ensemble came adorned with intricate floral and vintage-inspired woven motifs in delicate shades of gold, mint, blush pink, and ivory. The luxurious Banarasi fabric brought depth and richness to the look, while the fitted silhouette enhanced its red-carpet-worthy appeal.

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{{^usCountry}} What elevated the outfit even further was the matching flowing dupatta that Janhvi carried effortlessly. Draped gracefully around her arms, the sheer pastel dupatta added softness, movement, and a dreamy regal charm to the structured gown. How she styled her look {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What elevated the outfit even further was the matching flowing dupatta that Janhvi carried effortlessly. Draped gracefully around her arms, the sheer pastel dupatta added softness, movement, and a dreamy regal charm to the structured gown. How she styled her look {{/usCountry}}

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Accessorising minimally, Janhvi opted for statement oxidised silver-toned jhumkas paired with an ornate ear cuff that instantly drew attention. She further elevated the styling with a delicate arm accessory.

Her beauty game was equally flawless. Janhvi tied her hair into a sleek middle-parted bun that kept the attention firmly on the outfit and jewellery. For makeup, she chose soft glam with radiant skin, rosy flushed cheeks, fluttery lashes, feathered brows, and glossy nude pink lips that perfectly complemented the muted pastel palette of her ensemble.

Elegant, experimental, and effortlessly glamorous, Janhvi’s latest look is a masterclass in how to reinvent traditional Indian textiles for the modern fashion lover. From the reimagined Banarasi fabric to the dreamy matching dupatta, every detail of the ensemble screamed contemporary royalty.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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