Janhvi Kapoor in golden strappy dress slays the ultimate party-girl ensemble for Apoorva Mehta's bash: Pics, videos

Actor Janvhi Kapoor was among a host of celebrities present at Apoorva Mehta's birthday bash last night. Karan Johar hosted the party in Mumbai, attended by celebrities like Gauri Khan, Kajol, Tara Sutaria, Bobby Deol, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Rakul Preet Singh, Ananya Panday, and more stars. While all the stars came dressed to impress at the grand event, Janhvi Kapoor slayed the ultimate party-girl look in a golden ensemble. If you are looking for tips to upgrade your closet, Janhvi's outfit should be in your bookmarks.

Pictures and videos of Janhvi Kapoor arriving at Apoorva Mehta's bash and posing outside the venue for the shutterbugs made it to social media and delighted her fans. The star chose a shimmering golden ensemble for the occasion, serving tips on looking like the life of the party. Scroll ahead to see Janhvi's look.

Janhvi chose a strappy golden midi dress for the biggest Bollywood bash of this year. The sleeveless ensemble comes adorned with shimmering mirrors embellished all over, a plunging sweetheart neckline, a bodycon silhouette accentuating her hourglass frame, floor-grazing hem length, and a back slit. She anchored her ensemble with a pair of matching strapped high heels.

Janhvi Kapoor at Apoorva Mehta's birthday party. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi ditched accessories with her heavily embellished ensemble and just chose a pair of simple ear studs. In the end, centre-parted open hairdo with curled ends, nude lip shade, subtle smoky eye shadow, mascara-adorned lashes, rosy tint on the cheeks, glowing skin, and on-fleek brows rounded off the glam picks.

Janhvi Kapoor ditched all accessories with her shimmering ensemble. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi's look garnered a lot of compliments from her fans on social media. They showered the star with praises about her glamorous ensemble. One user wrote, "Damnnn [heart eye and fire emoji]." Another user commented, "She's looking stunning."

Janhvi Kapoor serves tips on looking like the life of a party. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, Janhvi will be seen next in Mili, for which she finished shooting. The film also star actors Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal.

