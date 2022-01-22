Janhvi Kapoor's black one-piece bikini from viral poolside photos costs 11k: Check out the details

Actor Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram page is currently serving a fashion lesson on slaying poolside fashion. The star escaped with her friends for a relaxing vacation last weekend. After which, she flooded our Instagram timeline with several pictures of herself chilling inside the pool. A few photos show a fully-drenched Janhvi sitting by the pool and posing inside the water wearing a black bikini. And we loved this look of the star.

Earlier this week, Janhvi took to Instagram to share photos of her enjoying some pool time in a black one-piece bikini, and they instantly went viral. She had captioned the post, "Eudaimonia." It is a Greek word literally translating to the state of 'good spirit'.

Janhvi's stylist Meagan Concessio, who has also worked with Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria, also posted the pictures on Instagram. The swimsuit is from the shelves of the resortwear label, Ookioh, and we even found where you can buy the look. Keep scrolling to know the details.

Janhvi's poolside look features black monokini featuring a high-leg cut with a low-back, plunging V neckline, ribbed details, and adjustable barely-there ties secured on the back. Additionally, the bodycon silhouette of the swimsuit accentuated the star's enviable frame.

Janhvi Kapoor in a black bikini.(Instagram/@janhvikapoor)

Janhvi styled the look with minimal glam that included a dash of mauve lip shade, mascara-adorned lashes, dewy make-up and a hint of blush on the cheeks. The star left long tresses open with the one-piece bikini and accessorised with statement square-shaped gold earrings.

Coming back to the swimsuit, it is available on the Ookioh website. It is called the Agadir One Piece, and including it in your wardrobe will cost you ₹11,758 (USD 158).

The Agadir One Piece. (ookioh.com)

On the professional front, the star will be seen next in Mili, for which she finished shooting last month. The film also star actors Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal.

