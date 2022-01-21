Loved Janhvi Kapoor's bold tropical print bikini for taking a dip in the pool? It is worth 17k

Actor Janhvi Kapoor spent the last weekend chilling with her friends and taking dips in the swimming pool under the balmy sun. The star took to Instagram to share several pictures from her relaxing holiday and served fans with major fashion goals. One of the striking and bold looks from the photo series shows the star posing inside the swimming pool wearing a printed bikini set in a soothing yellow tone.

Janhvi took to Instagram to share the photos with the caption, "Arcadia - findin my way back to ya." The pictures show a fully-drenched Janhvi inside the pool. She served stunning poses for the camera and set the bar high for beach fashion goals in the yellow printed bikini. We are taking notes from her. Keep scrolling to find where you can buy the bikini set.

Janhvi's yellow printed bikini set is from the luxury label Zimmermann's Resort Swim 2022 Collection. It features an Italian lycra triangle bikini top with a halter neckline, barely-there straps attached with rings, and a blush pink and green tropical printed floral pattern.

Janhvi Kapoor in a tropical print bikini.

Janhvi wore the bikini top with low rise bikini bottoms that featured the same printed pattern, done on a yellow base and rings attached on both sides of the waist.

If you wish to include the piece in your collection, we have found the price details for you. The bikini set is available on the Zimmermann website and is called the Tropicana Ring Tie Bikini in Mango Floral print. It is worth ₹17,490 (USD 235).

The Tropicana Ring Tie Bikini. (zimmermann.com)

Earlier this month, Janhvi and her sister Khushi Kapoor tested positive for Covid-19. Taking to Instagram Stories, Janhvi shared a note informing her fans that the duo had contracted the virus on January 3, but now they have tested negative for it.

The star will be seen next in Mili, for which she finished shooting last month. The film also star actors Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal.

