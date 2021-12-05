Janhvi Kapoor is a Paramsundari in floral sheer saree and sleeveless white bralette: All pics inside

Bollywood's rising star and a Gen-Z fashionista Janhvi Kapoor attended the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on Saturday with Anil Kapoor. The star is always impeccably dressed, no matter the occasion, and she looked incredible for this event too. Janhvi wore a simple and elegant sheer floral saree that mixed formal and playful vibes to create one of the most breathtaking looks ever served by the actor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Janhvi and her stylist Mohit Rai posted several pictures of the actor from a photoshoot on Instagram. While Janhvi captioned her photos, "gulabi," her stylist Mohit called her 'Paramsundari' in his post, and we cannot help but agree 100 per cent.

The floral printed sheer saree is from the shelves of the celeb-favourite label Raw Mango. If you are on the lookout for a trendy and dazzling traditional look for attending the next wedding or puja at your home, Janhvi's look should be your mood board. Keep scrolling to see all the pictures and find how the actor styled the six yards.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ | Janhvi Kapoor is ready to party in style in shimmery black powersuit

Janhvi's sheer organza saree comes replete with rose print in the subtle red, pink and yellow hues, done on a white background. The six yards also features an intricate silver patti border that elevates the look exponentially. The Roohi actor draped the ensemble in a traditional style and looked as if she stepped out of a beautiful vintage dream.

Janhvi paired the sheer floral print saree with a sleeveless bralette-style blouse in white shade. It features a scooped wide neckline and back and a cropped mini length.

For the accessories, Janhvi chose minimal standout jewels. The star opted for pretty silver jhumkis with blue accents, a gem-adorned ring, and chunky silver bracelets.

A dainty black bindi, centre-parted tresses left open in soft curls, subtle eye make-up, glossy nude lip shade, sleek eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, blushed cheeks, glowing skin and beaming highlighter completed Janhvi's beauty picks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Janhvi will be seen next in Siddharth Sengupta's directorial Good Luck Jerry. She also has the remake of the Malayalam film Helen and Mr And Mrs Mahi in the pipeline.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter