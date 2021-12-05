Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Janhvi Kapoor is a Paramsundari in floral sheer saree and sleeveless white bralette: All pics inside
fashion

Janhvi Kapoor is a Paramsundari in floral sheer saree and sleeveless white bralette: All pics inside

Janhvi Kapoor looks like a vintage dream in a gorgeous floral sheer saree and sleeveless white bralette she wore for the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. The actor's stylist called her 'Paramsundari', and we totally agree.
Janhvi Kapoor is a Paramsundari in floral sheer saree and sleeveless white bralette: All pics inside
Published on Dec 05, 2021 08:25 AM IST
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Bollywood's rising star and a Gen-Z fashionista Janhvi Kapoor attended the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on Saturday with Anil Kapoor. The star is always impeccably dressed, no matter the occasion, and she looked incredible for this event too. Janhvi wore a simple and elegant sheer floral saree that mixed formal and playful vibes to create one of the most breathtaking looks ever served by the actor.

Janhvi and her stylist Mohit Rai posted several pictures of the actor from a photoshoot on Instagram. While Janhvi captioned her photos, "gulabi," her stylist Mohit called her 'Paramsundari' in his post, and we cannot help but agree 100 per cent.

The floral printed sheer saree is from the shelves of the celeb-favourite label Raw Mango. If you are on the lookout for a trendy and dazzling traditional look for attending the next wedding or puja at your home, Janhvi's look should be your mood board. Keep scrolling to see all the pictures and find how the actor styled the six yards.

RELATED STORIES

ALSO READ | Janhvi Kapoor is ready to party in style in shimmery black powersuit

Janhvi's sheer organza saree comes replete with rose print in the subtle red, pink and yellow hues, done on a white background. The six yards also features an intricate silver patti border that elevates the look exponentially. The Roohi actor draped the ensemble in a traditional style and looked as if she stepped out of a beautiful vintage dream.

Janhvi paired the sheer floral print saree with a sleeveless bralette-style blouse in white shade. It features a scooped wide neckline and back and a cropped mini length.

Top Mobile Deals

For the accessories, Janhvi chose minimal standout jewels. The star opted for pretty silver jhumkis with blue accents, a gem-adorned ring, and chunky silver bracelets.

A dainty black bindi, centre-parted tresses left open in soft curls, subtle eye make-up, glossy nude lip shade, sleek eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, blushed cheeks, glowing skin and beaming highlighter completed Janhvi's beauty picks.

Meanwhile, Janhvi will be seen next in Siddharth Sengupta's directorial Good Luck Jerry. She also has the remake of the Malayalam film Helen and Mr And Mrs Mahi in the pipeline.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
janhvi kapoor hindustan times leadership summit
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 1
Solar Eclipse 2021
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
Cyclone Jawad
India Covid-19 Cases
Omicron Covid-19 variant
HTLS 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP