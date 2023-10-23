Janhvi Kapoor's Manish Malhotra saree and minimal glam should inspire your Vijayadashami look. See pics inside

Janhvi Kapoor and several other celebrities travelled to Thrissur and attended a Navratri event last night. Like the other stars, Janhvi chose traditional attire for the occasion. She slipped into an elegant saree and heavily embroidered blouse piece from the shelves of Bollywood's favourite designer, Manish Malhotra's eponymous label. Her elegant saree should inspire your Vijayadashami outfit. So, don't forget to steal some style ideas. As for us, we found her minimal glam was the star of the look. Scroll through to check it out.

Janhvi Kapoor in a Manish Malhotra saree

Janhvi Kapoor's Manish Malhotra tissue saree and minimal glam should inspire your Vijayadashami look.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram to share pictures of her traditional look for the event. Designer Manish Malhotra also dropped Janhvi's photos on social media with the caption, "Handloom woven to Tissue Sarees is a growing love in my heart...@janhvikapoor simply beautiful in a woven tissue saree with antique gold zari crusted border with an old world embroidered intricate blouse depicting timeless traditional prettiness." The tissue silk saree she wore comes in a pleasant blush pink shade, and the embroidery and blouse are in a golden hue. Read our download below.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The tissue silk saree features a see-through silhouette and antique gold zari-crusted borders. Janhvi draped it elegantly around her curvy frame in traditional style, pleating the front and letting the pallu fall from her shoulder in a floor-grazing length. She wore the six yards with a matching sleeveless blouse featuring sequin work, zari-crusted embroidery, scalloped hems, a plunging neckline highlighting her decolletage, and a fitted bust.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Janhvi accessorised the traditional look with minimal jewels, including a choker floral-shaped necklace, matching jhumkis, and statement rings. Lastly, she chose muted pink eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, feathered brows, winged eyeliner, mauve lip shade, rouge on the cheeks, a black bindi, and beaming highlighter for the glam picks. A centre-parted open half-tied hairdo with well-defined curls rounded it all off.

Meanwhile, Viajaydashami or Dussehra falls on October 24.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!