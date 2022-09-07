Janhvi Kapoor's pic in butterfly top with thigh-slit skirt serves a dream beach-party look and we can't get enough of it

Off late, Janhvi Kapoor has been experimenting with her sartorial choices, and we are not complaining. The actor is never afraid of taking a bold step forward and dons silhouettes that are worthy of their own red carpet moments. From incorporating bold metal hues to sequins, risqué necklines to thigh-high slits in her closet, the star always manages to create statement looks that are flattering and elegant. Janhvi's latest photoshoot from a fitting in a butterfly top and risqué thigh-slit skirt backs our statement, and we cannot get enough of it.

Janhvi Kapoor drops a dream beach-party look

On Wednesday, Janhvi Kapoor's stylist Chandini Whabi dropped a picture of the star dressed in a jaw-dropping outfit. The Good Luck Jerry actor slipped into an embellished butterfly top and a silver mesh skirt, serving us a fit perfect for beach parties. While the top is from the clothing label AREA's collection 02 Runway, the custom bottoms are by Itrh. "Uff talk about slaying a fitting," Chandini captioned the post, and we agree. Check out the post to see Janhvi's glam look. (Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor wins date-night fashion in black lace mini dress for outing with friends in Mumbai: Watch video inside)

Janhvi's crystal top comes with a plunging neckline accentuating her décolletage, black spaghetti halter straps forming a criss-cross detail on the back, and a butterfly-shaped front showing off her enviable frame. Additionally, the multi-coloured embellished diamantes, in green, silver, blue and pink hues, elevated the glamorous look of the blouse.

Janhvi teamed the top with a sheer silver mesh skirt adorned with shimmering sequins, a gathered detail on the front, a low-rise waistline, floor-grazing hem length, and a risqué thigh-high slit on the side. A pair of clear strap stilettos with killer high heels and a choker necklace completed the accessories.

In the end, Janhvi chose centre-parted open tresses, nude mauve lip shade, kohl-lined eyes, sleek black eyeliner, shimmering eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter, and sharp contouring to round off the glam picks.

What do you think of Janhvi Kapoor's party-ready outfit?