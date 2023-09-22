Janhvi Kapoor poses with Aditya Roy Kapur in a starfish-embellished blue mini-dress worth 81k. All pics, videos inside

Janhvi Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur surprised their fans when the unlikely duo came together for an event on Thursday night. Both the stars are absolute fashionistas. Janhvi is a true style icon and always hits the fashion targets like a pro. The actress loves to wear body-hugging dresses and shimmering gowns that flaunt her gorgeous curves, while Aditya Roy Kapur is a heartthrob of Bollywood and enjoys a huge fan following among young ladies. He likes to keep his style understated and often wears neutral tones and casual outfits. When these two B-town stars came together and showcased their personal sense of style, they left fans swooning. Read on for more details. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor adorns linen saree with unique drape, transforming into a living canvas of grace and beauty. It costs ₹24k )

Janhvi Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor stuns in glamorous outfits

Janhvi Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur stun fans with their stylish appearance at the event.(Instagram/@chiliverishiva)

As their pictures and videos from the event went viral on social media, their fans just couldn't keep calm. Their posts are getting tons of likes and comments from their adoring followers who can't stop admiring them. One fan wrote: "They look so good together", while another commented, "Stunning Jodi" and many others dropped heart and fire emojis. Let's have a look at their video.

What is the price of Janhvi's blue dress?

Janhvi Kapoor chose a blue mini dress from the shelves of luxury fashion brand David Koma for her glamorous look. Her dress features an off-the-shoulder design with a halterneck that ties at the back, a striking starfish pattern, a cut-out detail at the midriff, a body-con fit and a mini hemline. Assisted by celebrity fashion stylist Priyanka Kapadia, Janhvi kept her accessories minimal and styled her glam look with a pair of silver tie-up heels. If you loved Janhvi's look and are wondering how much her dress cost, don't worry, we've got you covered. Incorporating her look into your wardrobe will cost you ₹81,319. Scroll down for more details.

Janhvi Kapoor's stunning blue mini dress comes with a price tag of ₹81,319. (fwrd.com)

Assisted by makeup artists Riviera Lynn and Sushmita Vankar, Jahvi got decked up in nude eye shadow, mascara-coated lashes, winged eyeliner, kohl eyes, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick. With the help of her hairstylist Hiral Bhatia, Janhvi kept her lush tresses open in the middle part, which cascaded down her shoulders in a beautiful way.

On the other hand, Aditya Roy Kapur looked like a true gentleman in a crisp white shirt paired with straight-fitted black trousers. He teamed it with a chic black jacket and folded the sleeves up, adding a cool vibe to his dapper look. With his perfectly groomed beard, gelled hair and charming smile, he is sure to win hearts.