Janhvi Kapoor adorns linen saree with unique drape, transforming into a living canvas of grace and beauty. It costs 24k

Janhvi Kapoor is a total stunner who is redefining fashion trends with her stunning looks. And if you don't believe us, then head over to her Insta-diaries, which are filled with the stylish looks of the actress, providing a treasure trove of fashion inspiration to all her fans. This time, however, the actress is not wearing her usual bodycon dresses or shimmering gowns. This time Janhvi was seen looking her best in a breathtaking linen saree. However, it is not the saree but her unique draping style that grabbed all the attention of the netizens. Setting the social media buzzing with yet another fiery look, Janhvi is truly a fashion icon. Keep on reading to know more. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor's chiffon saree to promote Bawaal with Varun Dhawan came with an eye-catching blouse. See pics, video ) Janhvi Kapoor's enchanting appearance in a linen saree resembles a captivating painting, capturing timeless beauty and elegance.(Instagram/@janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor stuns in a mesmerising red linen saree

On Thursday, Janhvi gave her followers a mid-week treat as she took to Instagram to upload a series of pictures in a stunning red sari. Her pictures went viral on social media like wildfire and garnered more than 700k likes and several comments from her adoring fans who just can't stop admiring and praising her. One fan wrote, "Looks just like a beautiful painting by Raja Ravi Varma!" while another commented, "A work of art. Let's take a moment to admire her mesmerising images, but be careful as you won't be able to take your eyes off her.

For her look, Janhvi opted for a red hand-woven saree from the shelves of clothing brand Anavila. Her saree comes in a beautiful gulab shade and is made of rich linen fabric adorned with silver zari borders. To add a touch of modernity to her traditional look, she wore it without a blouse and draped it around her chest. Her unique saree drape is sure to turn heads and create a stir in the fashion world. If you loved Janhvi's saree and are wondering how much it costs. Don't worry, we've got you covered. Scroll down for details.

Adding Janhvi Kapoor's saree to your wardrobe will cost you ₹24500.(anavila.com)

Assisted by makeup artist Savleen Kaur Manchanda, Janhvi got decked up in nude eyeshadow, mascaraed lashes, contoured cheeks with a tint of blush, a dewy base and a shade of light pink lipstick. With the help of hairstylist Hiral Bhatia, Janhvi styled her long, lush locks into soft curls and left them open at the centre. Adorned with pink flowers, her hair cascaded beautifully down her shoulders.