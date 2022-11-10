Janhvi Kapoor's printed cotton suit with embroidered juttis is a must-have for IT girl's wardrobe: Check out pics

Printed cotton suits have become a go-to fashion pick for many Bollywood celebrities. From Janhvi Kapoor to Sara Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone to Kareena Kapoor Khan, one can find these breezy silhouettes in the most fashionable divas' closets. One look at these stars' past casual outings, and you will find plenty of inspiration to revamp your wardrobe. Recently, Janhvi Kapoor stepped out in Mumbai dressed in a pretty cotton suit set with embroidered juttis, a must-have look for all IT girls.

Janhvi Kapoor's stunning day-out look in a cotton suit

On Thursday, the paparazzi clicked Janhvi Kapoor outside her Pilates gym in Mumbai. After a rigorous exercise session, the Mili actor ditched her workout clothes and slipped into a traditional look featuring a cotton suit. It features a printed kurti and pants set, styled with a matching dupatta and minimal accessories, which screams summer vibes but can easily be a part of your fall wardrobe. If you wish to take some inspiration on styling your cotton suits, scroll ahead to check out Janhvi's traditional look. Check out Janhvi's pictures and video below. (Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor teams floral saree with bralette for Mili promotions: Pics, videos)

Janhvi Kapoor in a printed cotton suit with embroidered juttis. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi Kapoor's suit set comes with a long green-coloured kurta decked with a pretty pattern in a white hue. It also features a round neckline, full-length sleeves, scalloped white patti on the cuffs and torso, faux buttons on the front, side slits, and a breezy fitting for a comfortable look. A matching dupatta embroidered with white scalloped patti borders and pants with a straight-fit silhouette and white abstract pattern completed the outfit.

Janhvi styled her cotton suit with minimal accessories, including oxidised silver jhumkis and green and pink juttis decked with thread and mirror embellishments. Lastly, side-parted open wavy tresses, mauve lip shade, blushed cheeks, glowing skin, and a no-makeup look rounded off the glam picks.

What do you think of Janhvi Kapoor's outfit?