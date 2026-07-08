Janhvi Kapoor serves apsara-coded look for Anshula Kapoor's reception in silk saree, strapless blouse and luxe jewels

Your sister's wedding is the perfect opportunity to pull out all the stops, and that's what Janhvi Kapoor did for her sister Anshula Kapoor's reception last night. She wore a neatly draped silk saree in a soft mauve hue, decked with the most stunning jewels. Here's a breakdown of her look:

Janhvi Kapoor attends Anshula Kapoor's reception.

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Also Read | Anshula Kapoor's bridal look is a tribute to her late mother with a '42-year-old gold tissue and zardozi dupatta': Pics

Anshula and Karan's wedding reception

On July 7, Anshula and Rohan Thakkar hosted their wedding reception, attended by close family and friends, including celebrities such as Rekha, Bhumi Pednekar, and others. Janhvi Kapoor was also present at the festivities, and you should be taking styling cues from her apsara-coded look.

While receptions are meant for semi-formal attire, where many opt for stylish sarees or lehengas, Janhvi swapped the expected for a traditional number that also embraced the modern woman's style aesthetics. The silk saree comes with a sleek cummerbund and a strapless blouse. If you’re looking to make a classic saree feel instantly more modern without trying too hard, this is the styling trick to borrow.

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The details

{{^usCountry}} The silk saree in a pleasant mauve hue comes decked with zardozi work, broad embroidered borders, and brocade floral art decorating every inch of the drape. Janhvi wore the six yards in a traditional style, with the pleats neatly forming on the front and the pallu elegantly placed on the shoulder. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The silk saree in a pleasant mauve hue comes decked with zardozi work, broad embroidered borders, and brocade floral art decorating every inch of the drape. Janhvi wore the six yards in a traditional style, with the pleats neatly forming on the front and the pallu elegantly placed on the shoulder. {{/usCountry}}

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The real standout, though, was the strapless blouse. It nodded to the glamorous silhouettes of the ’60s. It was a silk mauve number with a strapless design, a plunging neckline, and a cropped hem length showing off her toned midriff.

Janvhi further elevated the look by wearing heavy temple gold jewellery with the saree, including a cummerbund, a choker necklace, chandbaalis, kadhas, statement rings, and bangles, all in gold and decked with diamonds and pearls. Lastly, a small gold clutch and heels rounded off the styling.

To match the regal aesthetics of the saree and jewellery, Janhvi Kapoor toned down the glam by opting for a minimal makeup look. She chose a glossy pink lip shade, light shimmery pink eye shadow, light rouge on the cheeks, feathered brows, mascara-adorned lashes, and a bindi, all rounded off with a dewy base. Lastly, a centre-parted, slicked-back, braided bun completed the look.

About Janhvi Kapoor

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Janhvi is the daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and his late wife, Sridevi. She is the eldest sister of actor Khushi Kapoor. Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor are kids of Boney's late ex-wife, Mona Shourie Kapoor. Anshula got engaged to Rohan in July 2025.