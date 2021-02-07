Janhvi Kapoor shines bright in metallic silver gown for latest photoshoot
Jahnvi Kapoor recently posted a series of stunning photos of herself in a metallic silver gown, sporting silver eye shadow and a nude lip colour to complete her look, her dark long hair flowing down her shoulders. The silver metallic gown with a thigh high slit is by Maison Met the label by designer Mety Choa. The Dhadak actor posted the sultry shots of herself in the couture piece to her Instagram with the caption, "Is it weird that we did this for fun on an off day." The look was styled by celebrity stylist Mohit Rai, who along with designer Manish Malhotra, Arpita Mehta, among others showered praises for Janhvi in the comments section. Janhvi had earlier shared images from the same photoshoot in the outfit showing how it becomes impossible to fit into a well fitted outfit after eating a heavy meal, and we couldn't help but relate. The Gunjan Saxena actor posted pictures in a stunning red gown looking glamourous as she got her hair touched up while enjoying a big plate of pasta. The next image had her struggling to get into the silver gown and he held back a laugh. She captioned the image, "Before and after." To which Mohit Rai responded, "Cannot deal."
On the work front, Janhvi returned to Mumbai on Saturday after the Patiala leg of her film Good Luck Jerry was stopped because of protesting farmers. The film is directed by Sidharth Sengupta and also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh. The actor was last seen in a guest appearance on the Netflix reality show, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Her last major release is Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She also has Dostana 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan and Laksh Lalwani, and also Roohi Afzana and Bombay Girl.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi Kapoor shines bright in metallic silver gown for latest photoshoot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yami Gautam gives her own sultry twists to Boho jumpsuit, shirt-blazer dresses
- Yami Gautam takes the Internet by storm with sizzling pictures from latest photoshoot as she goes bold in shirt and blazer dresses by Indian fashion designers or slays the chic look in Boho jumpsuits, corset-skirt set and we are in awe as we take fashion cues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Genelia D’Souza's sensuous draping in gold cocktail gown stuns Riteish Deshmukh
- Blending glee and excitement of modern India, Genelia D’Souza recently stunned in an off-shoulder golden cocktail gown and Riteish Deshmukh joined the fan brigade to swoon over her smoking hot look at his mushy best
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chic co-ords for Bollywood glamazons
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia Bhatt is the most gorgeous island girl in ₹17k rainbow striped bikini
- Alia Bhatt is currently vacationing in the Maldives with her friends and she took to her social media to post images of herself in a stunning rainbow striped bandeau bikini.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bollywood embraces thigh-high slit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malaika Arora takes traditional clothing up a notch in ₹2 lakh ruffled lehenga
- Malaika Arora made our jaws touch the floor as the actor stepped out in a monotone ruffled modern lehenga for a recent event. She is the original fashionista, and there is no denying that.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Swara Bhasker exudes boss lady vibes in Suket Dhir pantsuit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New bride Gauahar Khan shows why well-fitted dresses are a must-have
- Gauahar Khan recently declared her love for a well-fitted dress on social media. The actor shared images of herself wearing a quirky knee-length dress worth ₹5k teamed with minimal accessories and we are taking notes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy birthday Nora Fatehi: Style evolution of the actor over years, in pics
- Nora Fatehi turned 29 today and in order to celebrate her birthday, we are taking a trip down the memory lane and checking out some of her sartorial moments that made headlines.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra in ₹60k blouse and lowers shows how to do an all-black look
- For a recent shoot, Priyanka Chopra opted to wear an OTT black silk blouse which she teamed with a matching lower. The Miss World 2000 taught us the correct way to do an all-black look with her ensemble.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Israeli fashion designer and peace activist, Ruth Dayan dies at 103
- Founder of the Maskit fashion house, Ruth Dayan breathed her last on Friday. She was known for supporting charitable causes and was an active proponent of peace. Her designs were inspired by the cultural heritage of Jewish immigrants as well as Israel's Arab community.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sunny Leone raises the temperature in glamourous avatar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madhuri, Kiara, Samantha, Tara: Bollywood divas stun in Arpita Mehta designs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ananya Panday's NastyGal look is all about being 'edgy with a touch of glamour'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox