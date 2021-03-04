Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Janhvi Kapoor stuns in simple blue spaghetti-strap dress at Roohi promotions
fashion

Janhvi Kapoor stuns in simple blue spaghetti-strap dress at Roohi promotions

Janhvi Kapoor recently stepped out in an ethereal flowy dress for a promotional event of her upcoming film Roohi. The dress that is worth ₹22k is one of our favourite looks donned by the actor.
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:54 AM IST
Janhvi Kapoor at Roohi promotions(Instagram/mohitrai)

During the promotional events of their films, celebrities generally turn up in their best outfits and leave us swooning. That is exactly what Janhvi Kapoor has been doing lately at the promotions of her film Roohi. The fashionista, who is all about Gen-Z style, knows how to rock any and everything. Be is a casual dress, a pair of pants or even a saree, the Dhadak actor slays in all.

The recent images of Janhvi that went viral have the actor wearing a stunning turquoise dress. The chiffon number featured an abstract print and hand micro pleated details. The spaghetti strap dress had a sweetheart neckline and a bodycon torso flaunting Janhvi's curves. The lower half of the dress had a flowy silhouette.

Janhvi teamed the dress with a pair of black strappy heels and her accessories included only a pair of gold hoop earrings and a bracelet. The 23-year-old even kept her makeup minimal and looked radiant with just some mascara-laden lashes, a nude lip and lots of highlighter. She left her middle-parted slightly wavy hair open to compliment the dress. Janhvi's stylist Mohit Rai shared the images from the event on his Instagram account.

Coming back to the stunning outfit, it is from the celebrity favourite brand Saaksha and Kinni and is worth 22,000.

Janhvi Kapoor's dress is worth ₹22k (saakshakinni.com)

Janhvi has been leaving us in awe with her sartorial picks during the Roohi promotions. Check out some of those attires:

Roohi will be released in theatres on March 11, 2021. The comedy horror film also stars Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in the lead roles along with Janhvi. Her upcoming projects include Dostana 2 in which the actor will be seen sharing screen space with Kartik Aaryan and Laksh Lalwani. She will also be featuring in Good Luck Jerry and the shooting for that is currently going on.

