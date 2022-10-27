Janhvi Kapoor teams floral saree with bralette for Mili promotions, serves a jaw-dropping look: All pics and videos

Actor Janhvi Kapoor stepped out in Mumbai today to promote her upcoming film Mili. The star has been keeping busy with the film's promotions. However, the busy schedule did not stop the star from serving back-to-back voguish sartorial wins in beauteous gowns, co-ord sets and chiffon sarees. Her most recent fashionable look in a floral embroidered saree teamed with an embellished bralette will also win your heart and prove that she is the style icon we need. Keep scrolling to find out what Janhvi wore to the event.

Janhvi Kapoor promotes Mili in a floral saree and bralette

On Thursday, Janhvi Kapoor promoted her upcoming film Mili in Mumbai. The paparazzi clicked Janhvi looking glamorous as ever in a floral embroidered saree that boasted of summer hues and spring vibes. The actor wore a pastel green embroidered saree with a contrasting bralette. Soon, pictures and videos of the actor started circulating on social media and garnered praise from her fans. Additionally, Janhvi's drape is a perfect pick for beach/seaside weddings or Mehendi/Haldi functions of your best friend. Check out the pictures and video below. (Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor looks like an apsara in silver saree and deep-neck blouse for Diwali: All pics inside)

Regarding Janhvi Kapoor's pastel green drape, the georgette saree features green, blue and pink tassel adornments on the pallu and contrasting pastel blue floral patchwork decorated with sequins and intricate multi-coloured threadwork. The actor wore the six yards in traditional draping, letting the pallu fall elegantly from her shoulder in a floor-sweeping style.

Janhvi Kapoor drapes herself in a green saree and bralette. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi teamed the six yards with a dual-toned pastel blue and pink bralette. It comes decorated with floral embroidery and sequin work, a plunging V neckline on the front and back, a fitted bust, and a mirror-adorned gota patti border on the hem.

Janhvi Kapoor paired her six yards with silver oxidised jewellery. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Lastly, Janhvi accessorised the six yards with standout oxidised silver jewellery pieces, including pearl-adorned floral jhumkis and a statement ring. And for the glam picks, Janhvi went with subtle pink eye shadow, sleek black eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, pink lip shade, darkened brows, blushed cheeks and glowing skin.

Meanwhile, Mili is set to release on November 4.