Janhvi Kapoor turns into a dreamy apsara in Anamika Khanna’s ivory saree with chic cape-style pallu for Peddi promotions

When it comes to serving one breathtaking ethnic look after another, Janhvi Kapoor is truly in her fashion era. Her Peddi promotion diaries have become a treasure trove of style inspiration, filled with regal suits, dreamy sarees and glamorous traditional ensembles. This time, the actor embraced the timeless charm of white in a stunning saree styled with a contemporary twist. Let’s decode her elegant look and take some fashion notes for our festive wardrobes. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor gives traditional Banarasi weave a modern twist in dreamy strapless gown and matching dupatta. Watch )

Janhvi Kapoor stuns in ivory saree with contemporary twist

Janhvi Kapoor stuns in elegant ivory saree with contemporary twist for Peddi promotions.(Instagram)

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Taking to Instagram on May 28, Janhvi shared a carousel of breathtaking pictures and mirror selfies on Instagram along with the caption, “Helllallallalalo from ur Janu papa”. Dressed in a custom ivory saree by designer Anamika Khanna, the actor looked nothing less than an ethereal apsara.

Her ensemble featured a beautifully embroidered ivory saree crafted with delicate detailing layered over soft sheer fabric. What truly elevated the look was the dramatic extended cape-style pallu adorned with intricate scalloped lace borders, adding a contemporary touch to the otherwise timeless silhouette.

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{{^usCountry}} The saree was paired with a heavily embroidered blouse featuring a sweetheart neckline and a fitted silhouette that perfectly balanced elegance with glamour. The monochrome ivory palette gave the entire look a serene and sophisticated touch, while the intricate craftsmanship added richness to the ensemble. How she styled her look {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The saree was paired with a heavily embroidered blouse featuring a sweetheart neckline and a fitted silhouette that perfectly balanced elegance with glamour. The monochrome ivory palette gave the entire look a serene and sophisticated touch, while the intricate craftsmanship added richness to the ensemble. How she styled her look {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Styled by Meagan Concessio and Anshita Jadhwani, Janhvi kept her accessories striking yet refined. She opted for statement oxidised silver jhumkas and stacked bracelets that complemented the regal aesthetic without overpowering the outfit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Styled by Meagan Concessio and Anshita Jadhwani, Janhvi kept her accessories striking yet refined. She opted for statement oxidised silver jhumkas and stacked bracelets that complemented the regal aesthetic without overpowering the outfit. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For glam, the actor chose soft dewy makeup with feathered brows, subtle smoky eyes, flushed cheeks and a nude pink lip shade. Her luscious hair was styled in soft loose waves with a middle parting, adding effortless charm to the overall look. On the work front {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For glam, the actor chose soft dewy makeup with feathered brows, subtle smoky eyes, flushed cheeks and a nude pink lip shade. Her luscious hair was styled in soft loose waves with a middle parting, adding effortless charm to the overall look. On the work front {{/usCountry}}

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Janhvi will next be seen in Peddi, an upcoming sports action drama directed by Buchi Babu Sana. Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, the film also has Ishan Saksena attached as co-producer under IVY Entertainment, with presentation by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.

The film features Ram Charan in the lead alongside a stellar ensemble cast including Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu and Divyenndu in key roles. Marking Ram Charan’s 16th film as a lead actor, Peddi will also feature music by legendary composer A. R. Rahman and is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 6, 2026.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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