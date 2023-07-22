BTS' Jungkook's Seven BBC concert fit is perfect party look for anyone who loves to experiment. It costs 1.75 lakh

BTS member Jeon Jungkook, fondly known as Jungkook or JK, is currently busy promoting his new record-breaking single, Seven. The K-Pop singer and songwriter's latest schedule saw him perform Seven live on BBC's The One Show. ARMY loved Jungkook's energetic performance during the open-air concert and cheered him offline and online. For us, his outfit stole the spotlight. Known for his stylish, experimental, yet comfortable sartorial choices, Jungkook wore a tank top and leather pants for the event. Know why it is the perfect look for anyone who loves to experiment and the cost of the fit.

Jungkook performs Seven at a BBC concert

BTS member Jungkook's Seven BBC concert outfit is perfect party look for anyone who loves to experiment. (Twitter)

Jungkook performed Seven ft. Latto (Clean Version) Live during The One Show. The official social media accounts of BBC shared the performance video online. Jungkook slipped into a tank top from Jean Paul Gaultier, leather pants and a half-sleeve shirt by Dion Lee for the lively concert. He accessorised with striking jewels, including a silver layered chain, his signature lip ring, hoop earrings, a chain-link silver bracelet, and rings. Scroll through to find more details about Jungkook's fit.

What is the price of Jungkook's outfit?

Jungkook's Jean Paul Gaultier tank top is called The White Lurex Tank Top. Adding it to your closet will cost you ₹41,074 (450 Euros). Whereas the Dion Lee bottoms are named Leather Rider Pants. They are worth ₹1,34,464 (USD 1,640). Together they will cost you ₹1,75,538.

The price of the Jean Paul Gaultier tank top Jungkook wore to BBC The One Show concert. (fashion.jeanpaulgaultier.com)

The price of the Dion Lee leather pants Jungkook wore to the BBC The One Show concert. (Dionlee.com)

Jungkook's concert outfit decoded

BTS members are often known for sporting style statements which are gender non-conforming. And this look by Jungkook falls in the same bracket. It is perfect for anyone who loves to experiment with their style.

Meanwhile, JK's white tank top features navy blue lurex stripes in a nude body trompe l'œil effect showcasing abs and a chiselled body. He wore the fitted blouse with black leather panelled pants featuring a mid-rise waist, heat-pressed foam patches in embossed leaf detail at the knees, a flared silhouette, zipper detail on the hem, and side pockets.

Jungkook completed the ensemble with a black collared shirt featuring half-length sleeves, a relaxed fitting, an open front with metallic button closures, and front patch pockets. Lastly, centre-parted hairdo, chunky Chelsea boots in black, and glowing skin gave the finishing touch.