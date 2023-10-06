Jungkook departs for US in denim jacket and cargo pants; BTS' Golden Maknae's effortlessly cool look wows ARMY. Watch
BTS' Jungkook left for the US today. The Golden Maknae got clicked at the airport in an effortlessly cool denim jacket and cargo pants look.
BTS member Jeon Jungkook, fondly known as JK or Jungkook, flew off to the US today for a work schedule. The Golden Maknae of the K-pop group arrived at the Incheon International Airport today. The paparazzi clicked JK outside the departure gates, where he greeted the media and said hi to the fans before going inside to catch his flight out of Korea. The vocalist, songwriter, composer and dancer donned a denim jacket, white tee and black parachute pants for his airport look. Scroll through to check his effortlessly cool outfit.
(Also Read | Jungkook on Global Citizen: BTS' Golden Maknae wows ARMY in stylish fit; sings Seven, Still With You in rehearsal videos)
Jungkook dons a cool airport look as he leaves for the US
Jungkook often gets praise from fans for his effortless, casual-chic, and accessible sartorial choices. The maknae from the K-pop supergroup is known for favouring style statements revolving around the colour black, oversized silhouettes, and comfort over everything else. Moreover, he is popular for making items sell out when he wears or uses them. So, it is not a surprise that ARMYs excitement knows no bounds whenever the 3D singer gets clicked on an outing. Case in point: Jungkook's latest airport look in a denim jacket, printed tee and the trending parachute/cargo pants.
Jungkook wore a dark blue denim jacket from Calvin Klein for the airport look [he is the brand ambassador for the label]. It features a collared neckline, an open front with metal button closures, patch pockets on the chest, full-length sleeves, and a tailored fitting. He layered it over a white crew-neck tee featuring a colourful pattern on the front and relaxed fitting.
JK completed the airport outfit with black parachute pants featuring pockets on the side, an oversized silhouette, floor-grazing hem length, and a mid-rise waist. He styled the ensemble with yellow chunky sneakers, a baseball cap from Calvin Klein, a ring, a dainty silver chain, and multiple silver hoop earrings.
ARMY loves Jungkook's outfit
ARMY loved Jungkook's airport look and flooded social media with compliments for the Golden Maknae. One fan wrote, "SO HANDSOME." Another commented, "He is so cool." An ARMY wrote, "How to handle this much hotness!"
About Jungkook
Meanwhile, Jungkook recently released his single 3D with Jack Harlow and Seven with Latto. Now, the singer is preparing for his first and long-anticipated solo album, Golden. It will feature a total of 11 tracks, including previously released singles Seven and 3D. It is slated to release on November 3.