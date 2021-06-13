Kajal Aggarwal aces ethnic grace in peach A-line kurta set with Rajasthani craft

Even though it has been a quiet year for the fashion world, edgier ethnic wear on the sartorial lines have managed to awe-inspire us and actor Kajal Aggarwal recently added to the traditional trends this spring-summer season achieved through the screen-printing technique of Rajasthan in a peach A-line kurta set. Looking evergreen and timeless, Kajal flaunted Rajasthan’s screen printing craft as she added a touch of glam to her ethnic wardrobe in the kurta set from Grassroot by Anita Dongre.

Putting the fashion police on immediate alert, the pictures flooding the Internet feature Kajal donning a flattering and freeing A-line kurta that sported hand-made prints achieved through traditional screen-printing technique. Made from sustainable fabric, the kurta came with pockets on either side and was teamed with a similar colour pair of pants that were reframed for everyday elegance.

Kajal Aggarwal in the kurta set from Grassroot by Anita Dongre (Instagram/sayali_vidya)

Leaving her mid-parted tresses open down her shoulders, Kajal completed her attire with a pair of cream coloured chic and comfortable Panchi Sliders that sported multi-hued embroidery tracing birds nestled in flowering bushes. Wearing a dab of nude lipstick, Kajal amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed cheeks, black eyeliner streaks, peach eye shadow and filled-in eyebrows.

Kajal Aggarwal in the kurta set from Grassroot by Anita Dongre (Instagram/sayali_vidya)

Both the kurta set and pair of sliders are credited to Indian fashion designer, Anita Dongre’s eponymous brand that boasts of an affinity for indigenous craft tradition coupled with a modern aesthetic, luxurious designs that leave unforgettable impressions, exquisite ensembles and handcrafted jewellery. While the peach kurta set originally costs ₹11,900 on the designer website, the Panchi Sliders are priced at ₹4,900.

Kajal Aggarwal's peach A-line kurta set from Grassroot by Anita Dongre (anitadongre.com)

Kajal Aggarwal's Panchi Sliders by Anita Dongre (anitadongre.com)

According to Grassroots, “Screen printing is a process where prints are transferred onto fabrics using a stencilled dye-blocking mesh. A rubber blade is moved across the stencil, allowing the prints to appear only on the desired areas. This time-honoured technique is carried out by skilful hands using eco-friendly dyes, and is the result of practice and precision.” Kajal Aggarwal was styled by celebrity stylist and wardrobe consultant Sayali Vidya.

