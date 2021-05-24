Kajal Aggarwal paints a steamy picture in a 15k blue georgette midi dress

Enjoying her quarantine life in Mumbai with hubby Gautam Kitchlu, South sensation Kajal Aggarwal recently painted a steamy picture in a blue georgette midi dress as she outshone the sunset and her flood of breesy pictures on the Gram are proof. Looking like a dream in the backdrop of a beautiful caramel sunset, Kajal showed fashionistas how to rope in the flirty vibe this summer and fans were on frenzy.

Taking to her social media handle, the diva shared a slew of pictures featuring her on a balcony surrounded by lush greenery, an orange sky and her floral dress adding a pop of colour to the scenic view. Staring into oblivion as she soaked in the beautiful sunset on the horizon with her back to the camera, Kajal flaunted a cerulean blue coloured printed and shimmery midi dress that came with an embroidered neckline.

Made of georgette, lurex and viscose, the backless dress featured a plunging neckline and sported half-sleeves with a cinched waist. Letting her hair down her back and allowing the evening breese to play with it, Kajal accessorised her look only with a pair of tiny diamond-studded earrings.

Wearing a nude lipstick shade, Kajal opted for minimalistic makeup with only rosy blushed cheeks and filled-in eyebrows. Striking sultry poses for the camera, Kajal captioned the pictures, “#gratitude” and “#leaningintothewind” sic.

The blue midi is credited to the Indian fashion label, Verb by Pallavi Singhee, which boasts of an organic flavour with bohemian and romantic reminiscences, experimental use of textiles, vibrant print, delicate mixed with the bold, precious embroideries, colorful patterns and tribal details. The dress originally costs ₹15,120 on the designer website.

Kajal Aggarwal's blue midi from Verb by Pallavi Singhee (shopverb.com)

Kajal’s beaded midi is perfect resort wear for summers. The actor was styled by celebrity stylist and wardrobe consultant Sayali Vidya.

