Kajol flies back to the city in dapper look, serves fresh airport fashion inspo

Kajol is currently basking in the success of her recently-released film Salaam Venky. Directed by filmmaker and actor Revathy, Salaam Venky traces the journey of a son who is terminally ill, and his mother, and how they come to terms with it in their own ways. It also speaks of the son’s dream that he wants to fulfill, and how his mother works in making it come true for him. Having a multi-star cast, Salaam Venky garnered a lot of praises for Kajol, for her performance in the film. Aamir Khan also stars in a significant special appearance in the film. Salaam Venky released on December 9. Kajol is currently busy with the promotions of the film in full swing.

Kajol flew back to Mumbai in style on Friday. The actor gave us fresh airport fashion inspo as she served a dapper look for her fans in monochrome. Kajol, an absolute fashionista, is known for her sartorial sense of fashion. From casuals to festive fashion to formals, Kajol’s Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos from her fashion diaries – they manage to make her fans drool at all times. Kajol, on Friday, walked out of the airport in style in a white top with a plunging V-neckline. She further teamed it with a pair of black satin formal trousers. The trousers featured a tie around black belt detail at the waist. Kajol added dapper vibes to her look for the day in a cropped black leather jacket. The jacket featured lapel collars, with the front open. In sleek white shoes, Kajol rounded off the look for the day.

Kajol posed for the cameras. (HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Kajol further accessorised her look for the day in vintage tinted shades, with white frames. With an ivory white sling bag in one shoulder, and her phone in her other hand, Kajol smiled with all her heart for the cameras. The actor wore her tresses into a clean bun as she flew back to Mumbai. Kajol opted for a minimal makeup look to complement her ensemble for the day. In contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Kajol aced the airport look to perfection.

