Kajol with Ajay Devgn attends Drishyam 2 screening in black saree and sleeveless blouse, internet calls them OG couple

Actors Kajol and Ajay Devgn attended the special screening of his much-anticipated film Drishyam 2 in Mumbai last night. The film's star cast, including Tabu, Ishita Dutta, Akshaye Khanna, Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor and Shriya Saran, and other celebrities, attended the event. For the occasion, Kajol and Ajay twinned in black. The two stars arrived together for the screening and posed while holding each other. Fans loved the couple's outing and showered them with compliments.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn attend Drishyam 2 screening

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Thursday night, Ajay Devgn and Kajol attended the screening of his film Drishyam 2. The paparazzi clicked the couple twinning in black attires as they arrived together for the event. While Kajol chose a chiffon saree and sleeveless blouse, Ajay accompanied her in an all-black outfit featuring a turtleneck top, pants and leather jacket. Many paparazzi accounts shared their videos on social media, calling them the 'OG Couple', which garnered a lot of love from fans. Check out the snippets from the screening below. (Also Read | Nora Fatehi and Kajol steal the show in gorgeous outfits at Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 shoot: All pics and videos inside)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kajol and Ajay's fans flooded the video's comments section with compliments for the couple. One user wrote, "Powerful couple [heart and fire emojis]." Another wrote, "My favourite Jodi." A few others praised Kajol's look and wrote, "Natural beauty with a golden heart," and "Kajol is looking very beautiful."

Regarding Kajol's outfit for the screening, the actor's black chiffon saree features embroidered scalloped borders and intricate thread work. She wore the six yards traditionally, teaming it with a matching black sleeveless blouse that had a wide U-neckline and cropped hem.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn at Drishyam 2 screening. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the end, Kajol accessorised the ensemble with silver jhumkis and a diamond ring, and for the glam, she chose side-parted open tresses, bold red lip shade, winged eyeliner, blushed cheeks, on-fleek brows, blushed cheeks, and mascara on the lashes.

As for Ajay Devgn, he complemented his wife in a turtleneck sweater, which he tucked inside straight-fitted black pants. He styled the look with a black leather jacket, matching dress shoes, tinted sunglasses, a side-parted hairdo, and a rugged beard.

Drishyam 2 was released in theatres today, Friday, November 18.