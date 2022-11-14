Kajol, for Salaam Venky promotions, picks the stunning six yards of grace

Kajol is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film Salaam Venky. The actor is busy with the promotions of the film in full swing. Directed by Revathi, Salaam Venky traces the journey of a son who is chronically ill, and the struggles of a mother in fulfilling his last wish. An emotional tale, based on true story, also features a short cameo by Aamir Khan. The film is slated for a theatrical release on December 9. the trailer of the film was launched on November 14. Kajol, who plays the lead role in the film – mother of K Ventakesh, made a grand entry to the trailer launch of Salaam Venky.

ALSO READ: Kajol's blush pink organza saree worth ₹34k is a must-have for Karwa Chauth

Kajol was photographed outside the venue of the trailer launch of Salaam Venky on Monday. The actor drove our Monday blues far away as she stepped out of her car in the stunning six yards of grace. In a red saree, Kajol walked right into our hearts. The actor is an absolute fashionista and loves to deck up in sarees. For the trailer launch, Kajol opted for a bright red organza saree. The saree featured minimal embroidery details in red threads at the borders. The actor teamed her saree with a matching red sleeveless blouse with a sweetheart neckline. Kajol smiled with all her hearts for the cameras waiting outside the venue.

Kajol posed for the cameras.(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Kajol further accessorised her look for the day in statement golden earrings, golden bangles, and combined with maroon bangles. Kajol wore her tresses open in straight locks with a middle part as she walked towards the venue, all the while posing for the cameras. In minimal makeup, Kajol aced the look to perfection. In nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Kajol made her fans drool like anything.