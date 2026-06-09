Kangana Ranaut revives printed saree look first worn by Shalini Passi; internet divided on who wore it better

Kangana Ranaut brought back the printed saree and paired it with strings of luxurious pearls as she recently promoted her upcoming film, Bharat Bhagya Vidhata. A few days later, art collector and Delhi socialite Shalini Passi posted a throwback of her wearing the same look in January 2025, with the exact same styling. Sparking the who wore it better conversation?

Kangana Ranaut wears the same saree Shalini Passi wore in 2025.

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How did Kangana Ranaut and Shalini Passi style the saree?

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{{^usCountry}} The saree in question is crafted by a brand called Rukhmani Jaipur. It comes in a beautiful white shade decked with black polka dot patterns, and gorgeous floral patterns done in different shades add a breezy spring charm to the printed drape. While Kangana wore the drape with a matching printed sleeveless blouse, Shalini chose a solid white, sleeveless, high-neck halter blouse. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The saree in question is crafted by a brand called Rukhmani Jaipur. It comes in a beautiful white shade decked with black polka dot patterns, and gorgeous floral patterns done in different shades add a breezy spring charm to the printed drape. While Kangana wore the drape with a matching printed sleeveless blouse, Shalini chose a solid white, sleeveless, high-neck halter blouse. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} For accessories, Shalini wore a diamond-encrusted double-strand choker necklace, a heavy chain with a statement diamond pendant, matching earrings, a heart-shaped bag, and a diamond bracelet. As for Kangana, she picked pearl and polki jewellery, including a choker necklace and statement earrings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For accessories, Shalini wore a diamond-encrusted double-strand choker necklace, a heavy chain with a statement diamond pendant, matching earrings, a heart-shaped bag, and a diamond bracelet. As for Kangana, she picked pearl and polki jewellery, including a choker necklace and statement earrings. {{/usCountry}}

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Both the divas gave the six yards a yesteryear touch by picking a retro hairdo: a sleek back and a high ponytail that elegantly showed off the neck and shoulders. As for glam, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, and lightly rouged cheeks rounded off the look. The only difference was that Kangana wore a bindi and a soft pink lip shade, while Shalini went sans a bindi and chose a deep mauve lip.

Who wore it better?

On June 8, Shalini shared a video of herself rocking the saree with the caption, “Throwback to January 2025. Polka dots, florals, and a little bit of magic.”

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Soon, Diet Sabya also shared pictures of the duo wearing the same saree with a cheeky caption, “Waiiittt! Is the printed sari back in conversation? Because right now, stylists are not giving a second glance to a garment if it does not come with an endangered tradition tag. But Kangu walking out in this printed number for promotions, with a 60s hairdo and rows of pearls to clutch and Miss Passi saying “hold my Leiber”, and pulling out a throwback in the same lewk (hair, pearls and all)? Much needed shade in this taapti dhoop lmaoooooo.”

As for the internet, while some Instagram users favoured Shalini's look, others loved Kangana's understated glamour in the printed saree.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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