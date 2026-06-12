Kangana Ranaut serves another unforgettable saree moment in a vibrant Patan Patola drape during her Jodhpur visit

Kangana Ranaut is currently in her saree era, serving one stunning look after another while promoting Bharat Bhagya Vidhata. Whether she's attending film events or carrying out her parliamentary duties, the 40-year-old consistently proves that few can match her mastery of the six-yard silhouette.

Kangana Ranaut celebrates Indian handloom with elegant Patan Patola saree. (Instagram/@kanganaranaut)

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Her latest outing was no different. Showcasing her deep appreciation for India's rich textile heritage, Kangana stepped out in a breathtaking Patan Patola saree during her visit to Jodhpur. Here's a closer look at her ensemble and the style cues worth borrowing from it. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut proves polka dots never go out of style in a stunning ₹15K saree; her high ponytail steals the show )

Kangana Ranaut dazzles in crimson Patan Patola saree

Kangana's ensemble featured a rich crimson-red Patan Patola saree adorned with intricate geometric and floral motifs in shades of blue, ivory, orange, and yellow. Known for its painstaking double-ikat weaving technique, the Patan Patola is one of India's most treasured handloom traditions.

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{{^usCountry}} The saree's vibrant patterns created a striking contrast against the deep red silk base, while the traditional pallu added depth and richness to the overall look. The six yards draped elegantly around her frame, proving once again that classic weaves never go out of style. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The saree's vibrant patterns created a striking contrast against the deep red silk base, while the traditional pallu added depth and richness to the overall look. The six yards draped elegantly around her frame, proving once again that classic weaves never go out of style. {{/usCountry}}

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Keeping the focus on the handloom masterpiece, Kangana paired the saree with a matching red blouse featuring delicate gold motifs. The blouse came with a round neckline and elbow-length sleeves adorned with embroidered detailing and playful tassel accents, adding a festive touch without overwhelming the look.

The coordinated blouse helped balance the saree's busy patterns while maintaining a cohesive traditional aesthetic.

About the glam

No Kangana Ranaut saree look is complete without thoughtfully chosen jewellery, and this appearance was no exception. She accessorised with an antique silver-toned choker necklace embellished with green stones, matching jhumkas, stacked bangles, and statement rings.

For makeup, Kangana opted for a soft, natural finish. Well-defined brows, subtle kohl-lined eyes, a hint of blush, and a nude lip shade. Her hair was neatly parted in the centre and styled into a sleek, low bun, while a tiny black bindi completed the traditional look.

Style lessons to steal from Kangana

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Kangana's latest appearance is proof that investing in handcrafted textiles can instantly elevate any wardrobe. Her look offers three easy style takeaways: let one statement piece do the talking, pair heritage weaves with classic jewellery, and keep hair and makeup understated to allow traditional craftsmanship to shine.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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