Kangana Ranaut turns heads in a graceful kurta set at the airport; here’s what it costs

Kangana Ranaut once again proves that airport fashion doesn’t need drama to make a statement. Her recent appearance leans towards understated sophistication. She was spotted in breathable fabrics, muted tones, and clean styling that feels both classy and practical. The actor’s airport look exudes charm with a quiet luxe touch. Let’s decode the airport look that stole the limelight.

Kangana Ranaut stuns in kurta set look at airport.(bollywoodwomencloset/Instagram)

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Also read | Kangana Ranaut defends Deepika Padukone's 8-hour work shift demand: 'She is the top-most actress, she has earned it

Kangana Ranaut’s look

Kangana opted for a pastel-toned kurta set in a soothing mint or powder green shade, perfect for summer travel. The kurta features straight cut and a relaxed style, allowing ease of movement while maintaining structure. What elevates it are the delicate, almost faded floral motifs scattered across the fabric. They add visual interest without overwhelming the outfit, keeping the overall aesthetic calm and refined. The neckline is modest, with a hint of layering underneath.

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{{^usCountry}} She paired the look with straight-fit trousers in the same colour family, creating a cohesive monochrome effect. The silhouette is neither too fitted nor too loose, striking that ideal balance between comfort and polish, especially for long travel hours. The matching dupatta, draped loosely around her shoulders, enhances the fluidity of the look. It’s light, airy, and styled without fuss, more functional than ornamental, which fits the travel context. Hair, makeup, and accessories {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She paired the look with straight-fit trousers in the same colour family, creating a cohesive monochrome effect. The silhouette is neither too fitted nor too loose, striking that ideal balance between comfort and polish, especially for long travel hours. The matching dupatta, draped loosely around her shoulders, enhances the fluidity of the look. It’s light, airy, and styled without fuss, more functional than ornamental, which fits the travel context. Hair, makeup, and accessories {{/usCountry}}

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Kangana kept the accessories sharp and purposeful. She opted for oversized black sunglasses, a signature airport staple, adding instant glamour while serving practicality. A structured tote bag and minimal jewellery are enough to complement the outfit. Her hair is pulled back into a neat bun, and her makeup appears to be minimal, letting her natural features take centre stage.

Where to shop the look?

You can shop Kangana's look from Misri By Meghna Nayyar. The outfit is taken from their Millie collection that costs ₹11,900.

Who is Kangana Ranaut?

Kangana is a popular Indian actor, filmmaker, and politician serving as a Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha from Mandi since 2024. She is known for her strong, unconventional roles in female-led Hindi films. The actor is also the recipient of several awards and accolades for her phenomenal performance. She won four National awards, four Filmfare awards, and Padma Shri as well.

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Kangana made her film debut in 2006 with the thriller movie Gangster, for which she was awarded the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. She received appreciation for intense characters in the dramas Woh Lamhe... (2006), Life in a... Metro (2007) and Fashion (2008). The actor also appeared in commercially successful movies like Raaz: The Mystery Continues in 2009 and Once Upon a Time in Mumbai in 2010. She was also a part of a comic role in Tanu Weds Manu in 2011.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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