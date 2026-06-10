Kangana Ranaut turns Marathi mulgi in gorgeous paithani saree at Bharat Bhagya Vidatha Delhi screening for Rekha Gupta

Kangana Ranaut is busy promoting her upcoming film Bharat Bhagya Vidhata. Recently, the actor and Lok Sabha member hosted a special screening of the movie in Delhi and invited Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to the occasion.

Kangana Ranaut with Rekha Gupta for Bharat Bhagya Vidatha's Delhi screening.

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The event was also attended by Kangana's co-stars Girija Oak Godbole, Smita Tambe and Esha Dey, producers Shaailesh R Singh and Aksht Ranaut, and the real-life heroes whose story inspired the film.

On June 9, Kangana shared pictures of the traditional look she wore to the screening on Instagram, captioning them, “Playing a Marathi mulgi in #bharatbhagyavidhata For Delhi premier chose my fav Paithani.” Let's decode the chic ensemble.

The Paithani saree

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{{^usCountry}} Kangana Ranaut's love for traditional drapes is well-known, with many of her best looks featuring sarees. For Bharat Bhagya Vidhata promotions as well, the actor has been picking gorgeous six yards and championing Indian crafts. This time, she opted for a Paithani saree, channelling her inner Marathi mulgi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kangana Ranaut's love for traditional drapes is well-known, with many of her best looks featuring sarees. For Bharat Bhagya Vidhata promotions as well, the actor has been picking gorgeous six yards and championing Indian crafts. This time, she opted for a Paithani saree, channelling her inner Marathi mulgi. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Her saree perfectly blends regal tradition with unparalleled craftsmanship. For the uninitiated, the Paithani saree originates from the historic town of Paithan, Sambhajinagar district in Marathwada, once the capital of the Deccan region. It has evolved over 2,000 years of artistry - making it a true gem of India's artistic legacy. It holds immense cultural significance in Maharashtra and beyond, and is often regarded as a symbol of prosperity and elegance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her saree perfectly blends regal tradition with unparalleled craftsmanship. For the uninitiated, the Paithani saree originates from the historic town of Paithan, Sambhajinagar district in Marathwada, once the capital of the Deccan region. It has evolved over 2,000 years of artistry - making it a true gem of India's artistic legacy. It holds immense cultural significance in Maharashtra and beyond, and is often regarded as a symbol of prosperity and elegance. {{/usCountry}}

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The silk, representing Maharashtra's rich cultural and textile heritage, comes in beautiful gold and yellow shades. The gold woven borders add an elegance to the ensemble, while the handwoven peacock and floral motif borders add a burst of colour.

The styling

Kangana elegantly paired it with a half-sleeved, gold silk blouse featuring a round neckline, a cropped hem, and a tailored fit with front button closures. The blouse also has matching, handwoven peacock motifs on the sleeves, creating a harmonious look.

She accessorised the drape with traditional jewels, including a choker har decked with kundan diamonds, pearls, and delicate gold detailing. She completed the styling with matching kundan earrings, a statement diamond ring, a silver bracelet watch, and gold trappy heels.

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Meanwhile, for her hair, Kangana traded her natural curls for a centre-parted, half-tied hairdo decorated with crown braids. As for the glam, she chose a dainty red bindi, feathered brows, winged eyeliner, soft brown eye shadow, rouge on the cheeks, a light coating of mascara, glossy nude-pink lips, and a beaming highlighter.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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