Bharat Bhagya Vidhata first look: Kangana Ranaut plays a bruised but brave nurse

Kangana released a motion poster to share her first look from the film. The actor is seen walking through fire with a bruised face and blood visible on her cheeks. Dressed in a nurse’s uniform, Kangana appears to be helping one of her patients in the poster.

Kangana Ranaut is geraing up for the release of her next big screen outing - Bharat Bhagya Vidhata . On Thursday, she unveiled her first look from the film. The actor plays the role of a nurse, and the poster hints at hospital staff standing together during their duty in the face of armed violence

Kangana's film to clash with Imtiaz's Main Vaapas Aaunga Earlier, the makers had unveiled the film’s first poster while announcing its release date — June 12. However, the film will not enjoy a solo run in theatres as it is set to clash with several other Hindi releases arriving on the same date, including Main Vaapas Aaunga directed by Imtiaz Ali, Governor: The Silent Saviour starring Manoj Bajpayee, and Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past directed by Vikram Bhatt.

About Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Bharat Bhagya Vidhata is based on true events and tells the story of hospital workers who protected 400 patients during the 26/11 terrorist attacks at Mumbai’s Cama and Albless Hospital. Talking about the film, Kangana told Variety India, “We often celebrate loud heroism, but real courage is quieter – it shows up, stays back, and takes responsibility. ‘Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’ is an untold story of courage, sacrifice, humanity, and unity – of ordinary people who stood between terror and life itself. This is desh bhakti (patriotism) in its purest form, where duty becomes action. I’m honored to be part of a story that salutes those who held the city together in its toughest moments, and I can’t wait for audiences to witness it on the big screen on 12th June.”

The film also stars Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Amrutha Namdev, Esha Dey, Priya Berde, Asha Shelar, Suhita Thatte, Rasika Agashe, Aditya Mishra, and Zahid Khan. The film is written and directed by Manoj Tapadia.