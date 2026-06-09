Kangana Ranaut revives printed saree look first worn by Shalini Passi; internet divided on who wore it better

Kangana Ranaut brought back the printed saree and paired it with strings of luxurious pearls as she recently promoted her upcoming film, Bharat Bhagya Vidhata. A few days later, art collector and Delhi socialite Shalini Passi posted a throwback of her wearing the same look in January 2025, with the exact same styling. Sparking the who wore it better conversation? Kangana Ranaut wears the same saree Shalini Passi wore in 2025. Also Read | Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau make a chic couple, pack on PDA at Tribeca Festival red carpet How did Kangana Ranaut and Shalini Passi style the saree?

The saree in question is crafted by a brand called Rukhmani Jaipur. It comes in a beautiful white shade decked with black polka dot patterns, and gorgeous floral patterns done in different shades add a breezy spring charm to the printed drape. While Kangana wore the drape with a matching printed sleeveless blouse, Shalini chose a solid white, sleeveless, high-neck halter blouse. For accessories, Shalini wore a diamond-encrusted double-strand choker necklace, a heavy chain with a statement diamond pendant, matching earrings, a heart-shaped bag, and a diamond bracelet. As for Kangana, she picked pearl and polki jewellery, including a choker necklace and statement earrings.

Both the divas gave the six yards a yesteryear touch by picking a retro hairdo: a sleek back and a high ponytail that elegantly showed off the neck and shoulders. As for glam, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, and lightly rouged cheeks rounded off the look. The only difference was that Kangana wore a bindi and a soft pink lip shade, while Shalini went sans a bindi and chose a deep mauve lip. Who wore it better? On June 8, Shalini shared a video of herself rocking the saree with the caption, “Throwback to January 2025. Polka dots, florals, and a little bit of magic.”