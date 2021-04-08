Kangana Ranaut ups her summer fashion in mango yellow saree for airport look

Kangana Ranaut keeps upping her airport fashion game and the Thalaivi star's most recent outing has left us floored. The 34-year-old Tejas actor posed for paparazzi as she headed to the airport looking stunning in a mango yellow saree with bandhani print in white. She paired this with a plain matching yellow blouse, putting her curly hair up in a bun and sporting deep red lipstick on an otherwise bare face. The Tanu Weds Manu star wore black round sun glasses, spiked studs in her ears and carried a branded brown bag in her hand as she headed to take her flight, taking her mask off for the paparazzi. Kangana posted pictures of herself in the stunning ensemble with the caption, "If you love your nation then you are a nationalist if you are obsessed with your nation, and every single action of yours is directed at its well being every penny that you spend you want your nation and it’s people to benefit then you are an ultranationalist." Hash tagging the picture with 'Vocal for local'.

On the professional front, Kangana has a slew of movies coming, she will be seen playing an Air Force officer in Tejas and also be seen in Thalaivi which is a biopic on actor-turned-politician, the late Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa. Apart from this she also has Dhaakad and Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda in the pipeline. Kangana has also signed up to play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama. She has been shooting for the action film Dhaakad alongside Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. Kangana plays Agent Agni in the film produced by Sohail Maklai and directed by Raznees Ghai, it is set to release in October of this year.