Kareena Kapoor in halter blouse, pants serves the hottest date-night look at event with Ranbir Kapoor. All pics, video

Actors Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor attended an event in Mumbai on Friday. The paparazzi clicked the cousins at the Mehboob Studios, where they will be filming for an episode of Kareena's chat show What Women Want. Reportedly, Ranbir is the next guest on Kareena's show. While Kareena chose a red halter-style blouse and pants for the occasion, Ranbir looked dapper in a denim-on-denim outfit. Read our download on both their looks, and see the pictures and videos from the occasion below.

Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor attend an event

On Friday, the paparazzi clicked Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor as they arrived to shoot an episode of What Women Want. The brother and sister were all smiles as they posed together. As a paparazzo page shared their video, many fans dropped their reaction in the comments section. "Too much hotness in a single frame," one fan wrote. Another commented, "Kareena looks gorgeous, love her." A second remarked, "Hottest munda." Another user said, "Kareena looks the best and fittest she's looked in a while. So effortlessly stylish." Check out the snippets from the outing below.

Regarding the design details of Kareena's outfit, the sleeveless red-coloured blouse features a criss-cross halter neckline, a keyhole cut-out on the bust, a bodycon silhouette accentuating her curvy frame, and a plunging back detail. She wore the skinny fitted top with matching hot red pants featuring a high-rise waist, front pleats, flared silhouette, side pockets and belt hoops.

Kareena styled the monotone outfit with minimal and stylish accessories, including pointed shimmering red shoes, a statement ring, a chunky bracelet, and dainty ear studs.

Kareena Kapoor attends an event with Ranbir Kapoor. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

In the end, Kareena chose side-parted open wavy tresses, kohl-lined eyes, winged eyeliner, nude pink lip shade, mascara on the lashes, blushed cheekbones, glowing skin, feathered brows, subtle eye shadow, and lightly contoured face for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor complemented his sister in a denim-on-denim outfit. He wore a button-up shirt featuring front closures, patch pockets, full-length sleeves with folded cuffs and a fitted silhouette. Lastly, skinny-fit denim jeans, tinted shades, a side-parted hairdo, a rugged beard, a sleek watch, and beige suede shoes rounded it off.