Yogini Kareena Kapoor Khan's early morning yoga routine is all the motivation we need to kickstart our day. Watch video

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan's dedication towards maintaining a healthy lifestyle by including yoga in her daily morning routine has inspired many of her followers. The star often shares snippets from her exercise sessions and recently gave another glimpse by posting a video on Instagram. It shows Kareena practising several yoga asanas at her home gym. Keep scrolling to check it out. (Also Read | Kareena Kapoor sets Kolkata on fire in hottest backless top and skirt, fans say 'Never out of fashion, classic Bebo')

Kareena Kapoor Khan serves workout motivation

On Monday, celebrity yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani dropped a video from Kareena Kapoor Khan's early morning session with her. "A wholesome Monday with my Yogini @kareenakapoorkhan. Always effortlessly reminding us to get on the mat and put in the work. January is over - have you jumped on your mat yet?" Anshuka captioned the clip. It shows Kareena, dressed in a black sports bra and yoga tights styled with a pulled-back bun, doing different poses, including Tree Pose or Vrikshasana, Lunge Pose, Wall Squat Pose, Plank Pose or Phalakasana, Warrior II pose, and more. Watch the video below.

Kareena's video garnered several likes and comments from her followers. While some complimented her for her dedication, others called her their inspiration. One fan wrote, "Timeless, ageless, ethereally beautiful and amazing woman. I love Kareena." Another commented, "She is an inspiration." Kareena's sister-in-law, Saba Pataudi, posted clapping and heart emojis.

Yoga Benefits:

Yoga supports one's healing process and helps one experience symptoms with more centeredness and less distress. It also improves strength, balance and flexibility, helps with back pain relief, eases arthritis symptoms, benefits heart health, and relaxes you to help you sleep better.

Meanwhile, Kareena's next project is The Crew alongside Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh. She will also be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's next untitled film, based on the book The Devotion of Suspect X, with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.