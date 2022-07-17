Kareena Kapoor is the stylish mom in striped shirt and shorts as she enjoys Gelato date with Taimur, moms take notes

If you have been on the internet, you would know that your favourite celebrities are currently holidaying and serving fans with travel goals. Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of them. The Laal Singh Chaddha star is currently vacationing in London with her two sons, Taimur and Jeh, and her husband, Saif Ali Khan. She has been updating netizens with adorable snippets from her time there, and her most recent photos with Taimur will serve as travel fashion goals for moms all over.

On Saturday, Kareena Kapoor Khan proved that she is the most stylish mom ever as she slipped into a trendy striped shirt and shorts set for enjoying a Gelato date with her son. The mother-son duo went on a date around London and enjoyed dessert during their outing. Kareena captioned the pictures, "The messy Gelato series with Tim [laughing and heart eye emojis]." (Also Read: Kareena Kapoor's post-yoga glow during meditation in Lotus Pose will leave you motivated to workout: See pics)

Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys a Gelato date with Taimur. (Instagram)

The photos show Kareena and Taimur posing on a London street and enjoying their yummy Gelatos. While the mother-son duo made a mess eating their dessert, they had a great time together, and the images are proof. Kareena chose a yellow printed shirt and shorts set for the outing, and Taimur looked adorable in a white baggy tank top and printed black shorts with sandals.

Coming to Kareena's outfit, the collared shirt features button-down details on the front, folded half sleeves, a patch pocket on the front with quirky heart-shaped embroidery, and a loose silhouette to beat the heat. The contrasting blush pink stripes on the bright yellow shade makes it a perfect summer look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan stuns in a striped shirt and shorts set. (Instagram)

Kareena paired the top with matching shorts featuring similar pink and yellow stripes and an embroidered patch on one side. The ensemble is a perfect pick for enjoying summer dates without compromising on the cool-chic factor.

In the end, Kareena chose tinted sunglasses, beige espadrilles, gold-toned stacked bracelets, and a black over-the-body chained Chanel bag. A sleek low bun, pastel-hued nail paint, pink lip shade, glowing skin and blushed cheeks completed the glam picks with the ensemble.

Meanwhile, if you need the inspiration to revamp your travel wardrobe, Kareena's outfit should be on your mood board. The striped attire is a great option for exploring the destination you are travelling to without any fuss.