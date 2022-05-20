Kareena Kapoor is 'Obsessed' with Julia Roberts' Cannes Film Festival 2022 red carpet look: Check out her post inside

Cannes 2022: The ongoing 75th Cannes Film Festival has seen many big names from entertainment walk the red carpet and display their sartorial prowess. Fans are eagerly spotting their favourite celebrities take over the red carpet in gorgeous gowns and powersuits. Even Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan is a part of this list. And one Hollywood diva is particularly winning over her heart. We are talking about none other than Julia Roberts. On Friday, Kareena took to her Instagram stories to share Julia's picture from the Cannes Film Festival red carpet and revealed that she is obsessed with her.

On Day 3 of the Festival de Cannes, Julia Roberts attended the premiere of director James Gray's Armageddon Time alongside Anne Hathaway, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and jury members Rebecca Hall and Deepika Padukone. The Pretty Woman actor slipped into a tuxedo jumpsuit from Louis Vuitton designed by creative director Nicolas Ghesquiere. Kareena shared a picture of Julia walking the red carpet and captioned it "Obsessed" with a heart emoticon. Scroll ahead to see Kareena's post. (Also Read: Deepika Padukone drops new pics of Cannes Day 3 look in Louis Vuitton gown, shows how to slay 'red' on the red carpet)

Kareena Kapoor posts Julia Roberts' Cannes red carpet look. (Instagram)

Meanwhile, Julia Robert's Cannes look featured a black jumpsuit with chic design details that lent an illusion of a tuxedo. The outfit comes with black satin shawl lapel collars, a plunging neckline, front button details on the torso, full sleeves, raised shoulders, and straight fitted pants with sleek pleats.

Julia Roberts wears Louis Vuitton at Cannes Film Festival. (Reuters, AP, AFP)

The knee-length overlay on the back of the jumpsuit added the tuxedo aesthetic to Julia's ensemble. The star teamed her ensemble with minimal accessories, including a dazzling diamond necklace and statement rings from Chopard and strappy stilettos with killer high heels. The star was also Chopard president Caroline Scheufele's guest at the premiere of Armageddon Time.

In the end, Julia chose kohl-clad eyes, sleek eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, shimmery eye shadow, glossy nude pink lip shade, matte makeup and blushed cheeks to round off the glam picks with her Cannes look.

Meanwhile, Kareena is shooting in Kalimpong for the screen adaptation of Keigo Higashino's most acclaimed work, The Devotion of Suspect X. Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh is directing the film.