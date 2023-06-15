Kareena Kapoor Khan dazzles in a striking co-ord set, redefining fashion brilliance. Here’s how much it costs

Kareena Kapoor Khan, the reigning style icon of Bollywood, never fails to impress with her fashion choices. Whether it's her glamorous red carpet ensembles or casual outfits, she constantly experiments and sets new trends. Her Instagram is a treasure trove of inspiration for her fans, as she shares glimpses of her fabulous looks. From elegant sarees to chic mini dresses, Kareena effortlessly slays every look she tries. Recently, she delighted her followers with a stunning appearance in a vibrant co-ord set, adding a burst of colours to everyone's day. Let's dive into the details of this eye-catching ensemble that is bound to brighten up your day. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor welcomes summer with fresh no-makeup look, comfy top and denim jeans, we love it. See pics, video )

Kareena Kapoor looks cool and comfy in a multi-coloured co-ord set

Kareena Kapoor wears a cool and comfy co-ord set for an outing. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

While Kareena may not be an avid user of social media, her airport and gym looks never fail to create a buzz online. Recently, she was spotted outside a dubbing studio, and her fashion game was on point with a captivating matching shirt and pants ensemble. This colourful outfit has sent fashion enthusiasts into a frenzy. It effortlessly combines cool comfort with impeccable style, making it a perfect choice for the summer season. As her fans can't help but gush over her appearance, it's hard for us to divert our attention away from her stunning look. Let's take a moment to appreciate the sheer brilliance of her fashion sense.

Her outfit is from the shelves of the fashion brand Zimmermann and comprises a luxurious silk shirt priced at 42,000 rupees and matching palazzos with a hefty price tag of 31,000 rupees. The shirt boasts a coloured neckline, full sleeves, and a flowy design, adorned with a beautiful array of colours including shades of purple, pink, blue, and green. These vibrant hues are set against a pastel cream fabric, creating a visually stunning combination. Kareena elegantly paired the shirt with straight-fit palazzos featuring similar multicoloured floral patterns, completing her chic and fashionable look.

kareena's shirt and mtaching pants both are from the brand Zimmermann (https://luxe.ajio.com/)

Kareena Kapoor Khan effortlessly styled her vibrant outfit with minimal accessories, including a pair of sneakers and black sunglasses. With a fresh-faced and minimal makeup look, she let her natural beauty take centre stage. Her hair was styled in a sleek bun, adding a touch of sophistication to her casual and stylish ensemble.

