Kareena Kapoor Khan elevates everyday lazy dressing with striped shirt, baggy pants and cool accessories. We love it

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor stepped out in Mumbai recently to visit their dad Randhir Kapoor at his residence in Mumbai. The sisters are the OG-style queens of Bollywood and always manage to capture the attention of their fans with their fashionable moments. While their appearances on the red carpet or parties in the B-Town are nothing less than incredible, the two divas also rock casual style statements like pros. Case in point: Their outfits for visiting their father. Karisma wore an all-black attire, and Kareena chose a laidback yet stylish striped shirt and baggy pants set. We loved Karisma's look. However, Kareena won the day with her OOTD.

Kareena Kapoor Khan elevates everyday lazy dressing

On Monday, the paparazzi clicked Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor outside their father and Kareena's residence in Mumbai. The sisters posed for the cameras in gorgeous outfits. While Karisma chose a black oversized button-down shirt and matching loose straight-fit pants with an over-the-body chain bag, strappy sandals and sunglasses, Kareena wore a striped shirt, light blue denim pants and elegant accessories. We liked Karisma's outfit, which is perfect for laid-back weekends at home. However, Kareena's clothes elevate everyday lazy dressing. Keep scrolling to get some style inspiration from Bebo. (Also Read | Kareena Kapoor and Jeh are coolest mother-son duo in classy winter outfits)

Kareena's fit features a black and white striped silk-satin shirt with front button closures, a collared neckline, full-length sleeves with buttoned-up cuffs, a curved hemline, drop shoulders, and a loose fitting. She teamed it with light blue denim pants featuring a baggy fitting.

For accessories, Kareena chose off-white Espadrilles, gold hoop earrings, stylish rings, a tan shoulder bag, black-tinted sunglasses, and a statement watch. She completed the glam with a sleek pulled-back top bun, nude pink lip shade, glowing skin, and a no-makeup look.

Kareena Kapoor with Karisma Kapoor. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, Kareena recently wrapped up Hansal Mehta's upcoming project in London. It marks her debut as a producer. She will also make her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh's next based on the Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X, starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.