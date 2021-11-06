Kareena Kapoor Khan looks ready for ‘gym class today’ in red sports bra, tights

Kicking her post-Diwali morning into high gear with a heavily running-based exercise session, Bollywood hottie Kareena Kapoor Khan channelled her inner Poo and looked ready for “gym class today” in a smoking hot red sports bra and a pair of matching high-waist tights. Flashing her flat abs after Diwali night, Bebo geared up for a gruelling workout session in the sheer sultry athleisure wear and that is all the fitness motivation and fashion cue we need to sweat out the festive fat this Saturday.

Taking to her social media handle, the diva shared a slew of pictures as she modelled red workout ensembles which drew attention to her washboard abs. The pictures featured Kareena donning a red sports bra that came with a simple round neck but with a sheer mesh to add to the oomph factor.

Flaunting her runway worthy legs and very flat abs, Kareena teamed it with a pair of red printed tights that promise to bring effortless glamour to the exercise session. Kareena was dolled up for an advertorial shoot and completed her sporty attire with a pair of spotless white sneakers that seemed to add a sleek and stylish touch to training.

Leaving her silky tresses open down her shoulders, Kareena accessorised her look only with her engagement ring. Wearing a dab of luscious pink lipgloss, Kareena amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled in eyebrows.

Showing off her varied workout poses, Kareena set fans and fashion police on frenzy. She captioned the pictures, “Red-y to take on the world... PUMA style (sic).”

The athleisure wear is credited to German sports brand, Puma, that boasts of innovations that help athletes to perform at their best. The women's training shoes originally cost ₹7,999 on the designer website.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's sneakers from Puma (puma.com)

Did you exercise today?

