Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Kareena Kapoor Khan looks ready for ‘gym class today’ in red sports bra, tights
fashion

Kareena Kapoor Khan looks ready for ‘gym class today’ in red sports bra, tights

Kareena Kapoor Khan flashes her flat abs after Diwali night as she gears up for a gruelling workout session in a sultry red sports bra and high-waist tights and that is all the fitness motivation and fashion cue we need to sweat out the festive fat this Saturday
Kareena Kapoor Khan looks ready to burn Diwali fat in red sports bra, tights(Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan)
Published on Nov 06, 2021 02:25 PM IST
By Zarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

Kicking her post-Diwali morning into high gear with a heavily running-based exercise session, Bollywood hottie Kareena Kapoor Khan channelled her inner Poo and looked ready for “gym class today” in a smoking hot red sports bra and a pair of matching high-waist tights. Flashing her flat abs after Diwali night, Bebo geared up for a gruelling workout session in the sheer sultry athleisure wear and that is all the fitness motivation and fashion cue we need to sweat out the festive fat this Saturday.

Taking to her social media handle, the diva shared a slew of pictures as she modelled red workout ensembles which drew attention to her washboard abs. The pictures featured Kareena donning a red sports bra that came with a simple round neck but with a sheer mesh to add to the oomph factor.

Flaunting her runway worthy legs and very flat abs, Kareena teamed it with a pair of red printed tights that promise to bring effortless glamour to the exercise session. Kareena was dolled up for an advertorial shoot and completed her sporty attire with a pair of spotless white sneakers that seemed to add a sleek and stylish touch to training.

Leaving her silky tresses open down her shoulders, Kareena accessorised her look only with her engagement ring. Wearing a dab of luscious pink lipgloss, Kareena amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled in eyebrows.

RELATED STORIES

Showing off her varied workout poses, Kareena set fans and fashion police on frenzy. She captioned the pictures, “Red-y to take on the world... PUMA style (sic).”

The athleisure wear is credited to German sports brand, Puma, that boasts of innovations that help athletes to perform at their best. The women's training shoes originally cost 7,999 on the designer website.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's sneakers from Puma (puma.com)

 

Did you exercise today?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kareena kapoor khan kareena kapoor diwali 2021 fashion style trends healthy workout exercises athleisure puma
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Sonam Kapoor in beauteous anarkali set makes Anand Ahuja's world spin

6

Last moment gifting ideas to express love for your sibling this Bhai Dooj

Khushi Kapoor wears two corset slip dresses worth 16k for birthday bash

Katrina Kaif's blush pink saree is the quintessential festive look
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP