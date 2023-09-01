Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Suhana Khan stun in glamorous outfits at the beauty event: Here's what they wore. Watch

Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Suhana Khan came together for the launch of the beauty brand's campaign on Thursday. The social media went crazy when they saw this unprecedented trio together. All three actresses are fashionistas in their own way. Bebo is known for setting fashion trends and there is no doubt that she can pull off any look to perfection. Kiara Advani has also made a mark when it comes to fashion and style. And Suhana Khan has style in her genes. Her Gen Z fashion sense is nothing short of stunning and the Archies star is always providing a treasure trove of fashion inspiration through her Insta diaries. When these divas got together and brought their individual styles to the table, it caused quite a stir in the fashion world. Scroll down for more details. (Also read: What Kareena Kapoor wore to mark Raksha Bandhan with Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim, Taimur, Jeh. See its price )

Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Suhana Khan stuns in glamours outfits

Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Suhana Khan stun in glamorous outfits at the launch of the beauty brand.(HT photo/VarinderChawla)

As soon as their pictures and videos from the event hit social media, it immediately went viral. Their post garnered several comments and likes from their adoring fans who just can't stop praising and complimenting them. As the actresses posed together, fans started picking their favourites, while some loved Kareena's glam look, others liked Kiara's elegant appearance. Let's take a moment to admire their stunning looks.

What Kareena Kapoor wore for the event?

Kareena Kapoor, the OG queen of fashion for her head-turning look, opted for a full-length black gown with a sweetheart neckline, shiny satin lining, bodycon fit that accentuated her gorgeous curves and a fish-cut fit at the bottom. In terms of accessories, she kept it minimal and just opted for a necklace featuring a silver heart-shaped pendant. For her glamorous make-up look, Kareena went for nude eyeshadow, mascaraed lashes, winged eyeliner, darkened eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.

Check out the price of Kiara's elegant outfit

Kiara Advani ditched heavy gowns and dresses. Instead, she opted for a satin co-ord set. Dressed in a pastel green, her outfit features a halter neckline with a ruffled mock neck and back loop button fastening. Draped cape sleeves with textured flounce trim and drawstring waistband added the oomph factor. She paired it with a matching pair of trousers. Kiara's elegant outfit was designed by fashion designer Alexis Barbara and will cost you ₹66,899 to add to your wardrobe. With minimal make-up look, including blushed cheeks, mascara, glossy pink lipstick and her hair tied in a neat bun, Kiara completed her glam look.

Decoding Suhana Khan's stunning look

Suhana Khan looks like a red-carpet beauty as she dazzles in a stunning red sleeveless gown. Her outfit features a plunging neckline with a cutout pattern at the centre, a bodycon fit and a side slit. She kept her accessories minimal, styling her look with a pair of statement diamond earrings and a couple of rings adorning her fingers. For her make-up look, Suhana wore a nude eye shadow, winged eyeliner, mascara on lashes, contoured cheeks and a shade of pink lipstick. With her hair left open in the middle part, Suhana looked absolutely gorgeous.

Which look is your favourite?