Kareena Kapoor's morning style is all about keeping it chic in hot pink jacket and black track pants: Check out snippets

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan never fails to work her magic when it comes to her fashion choices. Whether Kareena is heading for a date night with her loved ones or walking the red carpet at a star-studded event, she always manages to look her best. However, it is her casual wardrobe that always leaves her fans swooning. It is full of comfy, elegant and stylish pieces. Case in point: Kareena's choice of outfit for heading out of her home today, early in the morning. Here's what the Laal Singh Chaddha actor wore. (Also Read | Kareena Kapoor's denim jumpsuit for visiting dad Randhir Kapoor is the glamorous day look your wardrobe needs)

Kareena Kapoor keeps her style comfy-chic for an early morning outing

On Wednesday, Kareena Kapoor Khan stepped out in Mumbai early in the morning. The paparazzi clicked Kareena at her residence as she got inside her car to leave for an outing. They posted pictures and videos of the star heading out from her home. The snippets show Kareena dressed in a hot pink jacket and black track pants styled in minimal aesthetics. The outfit could easily be a part of your athleisure or workout wardrobe. So, don't forget to take notes from her. See the video below.

Kareena's hot pink jacket comes with raised collars, front zip closure, full-length sleeves, drop shoulders, a fitted silhouette hugging her curves, and cinched cuffs and hem. She teamed it with a plunging neck black top and matching track pants featuring a mid-rise waist with elastic detailing, side pockets, fitted silhouette, and ankle-length hem.

Kareena styled the outfit with white chunky lace-up sneakers, tinted broad sunglasses, a sleek ponytail, nude pink lips, and blushed glow on the cheeks. Lastly, Kareena's makeup-free look gave the finishing touch to the ensemble.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor will soon make her OTT debut with a film helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. It is based on the Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X and stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. She is also gearing up for her next project with Hansal Mehta. She will make her debut as a producer in the project.

