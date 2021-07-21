Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Kareena Kapoor shoots with Anil Kapoor in 1 lakh anarkali set, see pics and video
fashion

Kareena Kapoor shoots with Anil Kapoor in 1 lakh anarkali set, see pics and video

Kareena Kapoor looks her traditional best in a stunning embroidered anarkali set for her shoot with Anil Kapoor. The golden yellow anarkali is worth ₹1 lakh.
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 21, 2021 05:42 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor shoots with Anil Kapoor in 1 lakh anarkali set, see pics and video(Instagram/@therealkareenakapoor)

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anil Kapoor got together to shoot an ad in Mumbai today. Kareena shared a BTS photo from the sets on Instagram and called herself and the AK vs AK actor 'The OGs'. The two looked their traditional best in the bespoke ensembles, but we have our eyes only for Bebo, who looked superb in a yellow anarkali.

In the image shared by Kareena, she posed with her hand on Anil's shoulder as the actor smiled for the camera. Additionally, several other pictures and videos of Kareena from the set made their way online, giving a full view of her golden yellow outfit.

Kareena chose an anarkali set from designer Ridhi Mehra's label and impressed the fashion critics.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor shares glimpse of reading nook as she reads her pregnancy book

The golden yellow georgette embroidered anarkali set featured a deep V neckline with a front slit and long sleeves. The ensemble, replete with intricate threadwork, mirrors, sequins, and shells, had a scalloped hemline and a flowy silhouette.

Kareena paired the anarkali with flared pants that came in the same colour and an embroidered net dupatta. She draped the dupatta over her shoulder.

Kareena Kapoor Khan with Anil Kapoor.

The mother-of-two accessorised her traditional outfit with a choker necklace, matching earrings and rings. She tied her locks in a sleek ponytail to give her look a chic and elegant touch.

Dewy make-up, matte lip shade, smoky eye shadow, sleek winged eyeliner, blush on the cheeks, sharp contour, mascara on the lashes, and well-defined eyebrows rounded off her glam.

If you are wondering about the details of Kareena's outfit for the shoot, we have got you covered. The anarkali set is available on the designer's website and is worth 1,48,000.

The Mehry Anarkali. (ridhimehra.com)

The georgette embroidered outfit is a perfect look for a day wedding or your best friend's haldi ceremony. So, you should definitely take cues.

As for Anil Kapoor, he complemented Kareena in a white embroidered sherwani teamed with matching pants and black dress shoes.

Kareena has earlier worked with Anil Kapoor in Tashan and Bewafa. They will also star in Karan Johar's Takht, a period epic based in the Mughal era. Kareena's next release will be Laal Singh Chaddha, and Anil will be a part of Jug Jug Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kareena kapoor khan kareena kapoor anil kapoor
TRENDING NEWS

This elephant’s tantrums are making netizens giggle. Watch

Rare blue lobster caught by fisherman, then released back. Pics are viral

Flood in China’s Zhengzhou city causes havoc, videos show scary situation

Tiny puppy stole his favourite toy. So big dog pulled off this smart move. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Eid-al-Adha 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Eid-al-Adha
Gold Price
Raj Kundra
Pegasus
India vs Sri Lanka
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP