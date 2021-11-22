Karishma Tanna, in a white shirt and a pair of denims, shows her love for monochrome

Karishma Tanna loves monochrome. The actor's Instagram profile is replete with pictures of herself donning the colours black and white with lots of fervour and grace. Karishma can make monochrome colours look better and we have proof of the same as well.

Karishma Tanna spent Sunday in the best way possible – donning the monochrome colours and posing for sassy pictures. Some of the pictures from her fashion photoshoot made their way on her Instagram profile and set major goals for us on how to wear monochrome colours and look this stunning.

For the photoshoot, Karishma played muse to the designer houses Zara and Azotiique and decked up in a comfortable casual ensemble. Karishma paired a white tank top with a pair of denims and threw in a white shirt as a layer to top her casual fashion game.

Karishma Tanna styled her full-sleeved white shirt by folding up the sleeves. She wore the distressed jeans and posed in an indoor setup. The pictures seem to have been clicked in Karishma's living room, as her backdrop can be seen lined with her portraits. In one of the pictures, she can be seen leaning by her cupboard while in another picture, she can be seen standing and posing.

Karishma Tanna accessorised her look for the day in a neck piece made with sea shells. Styled by celebrity stylist Nannika Bhuptani, Karishma wore her long tresses open in wavy curls around her shoulders. Assisted by hair stylist Sanjana Ghedia and makeup artist Dhundup Dolma, Karishma opted for a minimal makeup look to complement her casual attire.

In nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Karishma posed like a diva in her living room and made her Instagram family drool with her monochrome pictures.

