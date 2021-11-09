Karishma Tanna blends formal and boss lady vibes in a gold co-ord set

Karishma Tanna is back to setting casual trends of fashion on Instagram. The actor, who celebrated Diwali in style last week, with major cues of festive fashion for her fans, is back to showing how to blend casual and formal vibes together in an outfit.

Karishma, on Tuesday, drove our midweek blues away with a set of stunning pictures from one of her recent fashion photoshoots. For this photoshoot, Karishma played muse to the designer house United Colors of Benetton and chose a stunning ensemble from their wardrobe.

In the pictures, Karishma can be seen giving out major boss lady vibes in a golden co-ord set. Karishma teamed a golden blazer with a pair of formal parallel trousers as she posed for the pictures. The midriff-baring blazer hugged Karishma’s shape and showed off her curves. The pair of trousers is hand-wrinkled which blended the boss lady vibes with casual fashion aptly. Take a look:

Karishma accessorised her look for the day with a gold choker designed by jewellery designer Ritika Sachdeva. The designer is known for her collections of contemporary and conceptual jewellery. For footwear, Karishma chose to go with a pair of classic white sneakers.

In one of the pictures, Karishma can be seen slaying her look on a couch of sorts. In another picture, Karishma perched up on a sink top and posed with a mirror beside her.

Styled by fashion stylist Nannika Bhuptani, Karishma left her tresses open with a side part in wavy curls around her shoulders. Assisted by hair stylist Sanjana Ghedia and makeup artist Dhundup Dolma, Karishma opted for a minimal makeup look to ace the outfit. In maroon eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, black eyeliner, black kohl, drawn eyebrows, contoured face and a shade of maroon lipstick, Karishma blended formal and casual fashion perfectly.

