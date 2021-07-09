Karisma Kapoor brings back 90s fashion in pale pink oversized 28k sweatshirt

Karisma Kapoor seems to be ageing backwards and the stunning mother recently celebrated her 47th birthday with close friends and family including sister Kareena Kapoor Khan, brother in law Saif Ali Khan and close friend Amrita Arora Lakhani, among others. The gorgeous former actor and reality show judge often shares glimpses of her life on her social media feed be it her exercise routine, her diet or just her stunning fashion sense, and most recently Lolo shared a photo of herself in a sweatshirt that took us right back to the 90s.

Karisma posted the photo of herself wearing a pink sweatshirt with green and white colour blocking from the brand MSGM. The sweatshirt had the brand's typography emblazoned across the front and featured a crew neck, long batwing sleeves, ribbed collar, cuffs and bottom. The sweatshirt is priced on the brand's website at € 320 which is approximately ₹28k, however the sweatshirt is now on sale at € 224 which is approximately ₹19k. The pink, green and white sweatshirt is from the brand's 2021 resort collection.

Karisma paired the pricey sweatshirt with black wide legged pants and strappy heels, her hair tied neatly at the back, sporting hoops in her ears and minimal dewy make-up to complete her look. Karisma captioned the image, "Feel like walking early into the weekend."

Early on Friday, Karisma took to her Instagram stories to share what she was having for breakfast showing a bowl of some walnuts and a cup of coffee, also on the table was the book she is currently reading Sian Berry's 50 Way to Help The Planet. Alongside this Karisma wrote, "One day at a time."

