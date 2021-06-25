Birthday girl Karisma Kapoor makes 47 look stunning in 46k retro metallic top

Karisma Kapoor rang in her birthday with her near and dear ones on late Thursday night and the 47-year-old stunner looked as radiant and gorgeous as she did back in the days she ruled the silver screen. Karisma's birthday celebrations were held in sister Kareena Kapoor Khan and brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan's Mumbai home and the whole place was done up with balloons, streamers and lights giving their classy home a maximalist festive vibe.

Karisma shared several photos of herself posing in front of the stunning decor giving daughter Samaira Kapur credit for the photographs and wrote, "Making my years count , instead of counting the years." Hash tagging her photographs with about last night, family and friends, and only love.

In the pictures Karisma shared to her feed, the Bollywood actor looks ravishing as she poses in a black top with metallic details on it, which she paired with black pants, black pumps and a bright red lip. Karisma left her hair open and opted for a watch and a cross necklace to accessorize her look. Karisma's stunning front wrap gold and black jaquard top is the Shaina Metallic Plisse Wrap Bodysuit by designer Jonathan Simkhai and while it is not available on the designer's website anymore it can be found on the lemillindia.com at ₹45,800. The bodysuit complimented Karisma's petite frame perfectly and the exaggerated shoulders and long sleeves gave an interesting dramatic and retro vibe.

Kareena Kapoor Khan hosted a party for elder sister Karisma and shared several images from the party. She captioned one where Karisma cuts her birthday cake with, "Happy Birthday to the centre of our universe." In another post, she wrote, "Happy Birthday to the bravest, strongest, and the most precious woman I know... my sister, my best friend, my second mother and the center of our family... Chinese food tastes even better when we eat it together I love you like no one else... I also do wonder sometimes who the older sister is but that is the best part of having one... My Lolo."