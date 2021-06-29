Karisma Kapoor gives street style a sexy spin in 15k kaftan with thigh-slit

Ringing in her 47th birthday recently, Bollywood Kapoor family’s first girl to enter showbiz – Karisma Kapoor continues to make heads turn and bring sartorial joy every time she steps out and this week was no different as the diva was seen setting the paparazzi on frenzy as she slew in a kaftan with a sexy twist. Proving to be a true blue fashion trendsetter yet again, Karisma rocked a flowy silhouette in an abstract print part kaftan that added to the oomph factor with thigh-high slits and a cinched waist.

It is no secret in the fashion world that kaftans seem to be the favourite of the Kapoor sisters and the pictures currently setting the Internet on fire feature Karisma packing comfort and style in the summer wardrobe staple which is raging high on fashion charts ever since it trended in the extended months of the lockdown. Channelling her glamorous vibes, Karisma was seen donning the multi-coloured kaftan that sported abstract print all over and came with hand micro pleating detail and an alluring neckline.

Karisma Kapoor Karisma rocks a flowy silhouette in an abstract print part kaftan (Elevate Promotions)

While the breezy kaftan looked like a colour-pop magic, the hotness quotient was elevated with the thigh-high slits on either side. Leaving her silky tresses open down her back, Karisma accessorised her look with a pair of gold hoop earrings and the fashion accessory of the year - an N-95 mask.

Karisma Kapoor Karisma rocks a flowy silhouette in an abstract print part kaftan (Elevate Promotions)

She completed her attire with a pair of red Hermés Oran sandals that originally cost around $630 or Rs. 46,620 approximately. Styled by celebrity stylist and costume designer Eshaa Amiin, Karisma was papped waving at the shutterbugs and we can’t help but take fashion inspiration from the iconic diva to slay on our next outing.

The kaftan is credited to Indian fashion label Saaksha & Kinni that boasts of bold prints, metal and stone embroidery techniques and love of Indian fabrics like chanderi. The abstract print kaftan originally costs ₹15,000 on their designer website.

Karisma Kapoor's kaftan from Saaksha & Kinni (saakshakinni.com)

From street styles to hippie fashion, kaftans journeyed in mainstream western fashion and were soon adopted as a lavish ensemble or hostess gowns for casual at-home entertaining. Made of cotton, cashmere, wool or silk, kaftans are now included as a part of summer season lines, staple for tropical holiday-wear and their trendy colour palettes have extended their style genre to even modern and luxury resortwear.

