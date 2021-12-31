Karisma Kapoor's blue bellbottoms are easy style to sizzle Y2K pantsuit fashion

Closing the year on a fashion high notes, Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor left us swooning as she dropped latest pictures in a blue pantsuit where her bellbottoms laid easy cues to slay Y2K fashion. A style icon in the noughties, Karisma continues to be a fashion inspiration and her latest viral pictures in the funky blue pantsuit are power dressing goals this Friday.

Taking to her social media handle, Karisma shared two pictures from her latest photoshoot where she was seen putting her sartorial foot forward. The pictures featured the diva donning an indigo coloured round neck T-shirt that sported contrasting white stripes on the neckline and hem.

It was teamed with a pair of matching high-waist bellbottom pants and layered with an indigo jacket that came with full sleeves, formal lapels and silver buttons stitched on the shoulder pads and waist to give the suit a semi-formal look. Leaving her luscious soft curls open down her back in side-parted hairstyle, Karisma amplified the glam quotient with a dab of pink lipstick, rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes, pink eyeshadow and filled-in eyebrows.

Striking sultry poses for the camera, Karisma set the Internet on fire. She was styled by fashion stylist and creative consultant Tanya Ghavri and captioned the pictures, “Flippin it (sic).”

The pantsuit is credited to Japanese American clothing brand, Adeam, that boasts of an ‘East meets West’ aesthetic that fuses inspiration sourced from founder Hanako Maeda’s upbringing spent between Tokyo and New York City. Adeam is known for using traditional Japanese techniques on modern silhouettes.

The lifting of the Covid-19 lockdown urges us to take stylish route again and serve a bombshell look as we head to work or take business trips again and who better to take fashion cues from than Bollywood divas. As lockdowns lift across the world after more than a year of Covid-19 pandemic, power suit fashion became a trend just in time for a return to corporate life.

If you are looking for a fresh take to set hearts race with your bold, sexy and ever so stylish look in a pantsuit, let the BTown beauties sort your fashion woes. Move over monochrome dressing and opt for fashion-forward takes on pantsuits like Karisma Kapoor's instead of conventional black or beige tones that they generally come in and recreate sultry styles in pantsuits to serve mesmerizing looks and raise the hotness quotient.