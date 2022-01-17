Karisma Kapoor's sultry ethnic look is ‘Monday motivation’ to tap into neutrals

Encouraging the fashion enthusiast in us to elevate our winter wardrobe with ethnic wear in minimalist style, Bollywood hottie Karisma Kapoor dropped sizzling pictures as “Monday motivation” for traditional look in neutrals. Making neutrals look oh-so-hot this winter, Karisma stunned in a pale pink embroidered ethnic wear and we are totally digging the minimalist fashion style.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to her social media handle, Karisma shared two pictures that showed her putting her sartorial foot forward with a fuss-free approach to nail minimal glam and still look smoking hot. The pictures featured the actor donning a pale pink kurti that came with a deep round neck to ooze oomph and was embroidered all over to enhance the rich look.

Sporting full-sleeves, the kurti came with a buttoned down detail with a flared bottom. It was layered with a matching pale pink dupatta that sported sequins embroidery along the borders.

Pulling back her luscious tresses into a low bun, adorned with a gajra, Karisma flaunted a pair of golden jhumkis with tiny white pearls. Wearing a dab of bold red lipstick to add a pop of colour, Karisma amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyelinr streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes, and filled-in eyebrows.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Striking elegant poses for the camera, Karisma set the Internet on fire. She captioned the pictures, “Believe in the reasons , Believe in the process #mondaymotivation (sic).”

Needless to say, the pictures went instantly viral and broke the Internet for all the right reasons while making us fall in love with neutrals this season. The ensemble is credited to Indian fashion label, Neeru's, that boasts of tailoring and embroidery of superior and intricate designs in popular and finest ladies' wear - salwar kameez.

If you are looking to take a ‘uniform’ approach to dressing without compromising a fashionable look, opt for muted style. The minimalist fashion of neutrals are wardrobe mainstays, despite their subdued palette and slay a fuss-free approach to achieve an effortlessly svelte look.