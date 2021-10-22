Karva Chauth 2021: Pick your look from Sara Ali Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor’s wardrobe

Karva Chauth 2021: With Navratri, the festive season has started in the country. As the nine-day festival dedicated to the nine forms of goddess Durga came to an end, people are waiting eagerly for Karva Chauth. Karva Chauth will be celebrated on October 24, this year.

Karva Chauth is dedicated to praying for a longer married life. Usually performed by married Hindu women, Karva Chauth involves fasting for the entire morning and afternoon till the moon comes up. Then married women look through a sieve to the moon and then to their husband. After the rituals, they break fast by taking the first sip of water and the first bite of food from their husband’s hands.

In multiple states, Karva Chauth is also performed by passing around an earthen pot, also known as karva, through which the reflection of the moon is observed. Karva Chauth also means decking up in almost-bridal attires. Women are seen in henna-decked hands as they wear their prettiest red attires and fill their ‘maang’ with vermillion.

In case you are still wondering which look to opt for, how much of ethnic and casual can be blended to cut the perfect attire for the special day, we have prepared a list of our favourite looks of the celebrities that can be referred to for the occasion.

This Karva Chauth try some other colours than red. This look of Shilpa Shetty slays ethnic and casual vibes together in a yellow midroff-baring lehenga with an intricately detailed blouse.

We love this lehenga adorned by Sara Ali Khan. She opted for a red sleeveless blouse, embroidered in maroon and teamed it with a silk dupatta.

The one where ethnic queen Aditi Rao Hydari matched a slip-in pink and silver kurta with a sharara set and accessorised it with a pink dupatta and slayed ethnic fashion goals.

In case you are inclining towards a saree, we suggest a golden kanjivaram, like that of Kangana Ranaut. Pair it with a traditional blouse and watch yourself being the talk of the evening.

This Karva Chauth, experiement with colours and pick a pastel lehenga. We particularly love this shimmery embellished lehenga from Janhvi Kapoor’s wardrobe. This blends ethnicity and poise perfectly into being the epitome of elegance.

So, go ahead and pick your attire from the plethora of colours and outfits for your Karva Chauth.

