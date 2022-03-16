Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Katrina Kaif aces sizzling boho babe look in cropped tank top and bikini bottoms: Check out new pics

Katrina Kaif aced the sizzling boho babe look for a new photoshoot. She wore a cropped tank top and bikini bottoms with an orange denim jacket.
Published on Mar 16, 2022 12:41 PM IST
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi

When it comes to acing the beachwear fashion in Bollywood, Katrina Kaif easily wins the top position. The actor knows how to style her beach looks with her girl-next-door elegance. And her latest photoshoot is enough to back our claim. The Tiger 3 star aced a sizzling boho babe for the shoot in a cropped tank top and bikini bottoms and also aced the colour blocking style statement.

On Wednesday, Katrina, who is married to Vicky Kaushal, took to Instagram to share pictures of herself posing against an orange backdrop. The star's best friend, Anaita Shroff Adjani, styled her look for the photoshoot. "Some casual beach attire by @anaitashroffadajania," Katrina captioned the post. Scroll ahead to see the photos.

Katrina's ensemble for the photoshoot features a strappy bubblegum pink tank top. It comes with a cropped hem length, plunging U neckline, and a bodycon silhouette accentuating the star's enviable frame. She wore it with matching bubblegum pink high-waisted bikini bottoms featuring high-rise leg cuts.

To add a touch of glam to the bohemian look, Katrina layered an orange denim jacket over her ensemble. She chose a jacket with open front buttons, long sleeves and front patch pockets. A satin silk printed headscarf tied on her head completed the outfit.

Katrina Kaif is the ultimate boho beach babe.
Katrina accessorised the look with trendy black tinted sunglasses, a colourful beaded necklace, and a pearl adorned gold chain. Open tresses with beach waves, nude lip shade, and minimal make-up rounded off the actor's glam picks.

Earlier, Katrina slipped into a printed bralette-style top and a thigh-high slit skirt for an ad shoot. She posed by the sea for the stunning clicks and served another set of beach fashion goals for her fans.

Meanwhile, Katrina got married to Vicky Kaushal in December. Their closest friends and family attended the intimate wedding ceremony held at a grand hotel in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The star has several projects in the pipeline, including Tiger 3, Merry Christmas and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa and Phone Bhoot.

