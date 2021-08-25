Katrina Kaif in 28k printed top and mini skirt enjoys in St Petersburg during Tiger 3 shoot

Bollywood star Katrina Kaif is currently in Russia to shoot her upcoming film Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. The actor took to Instagram recently to post pictures and a video from her day out in Saint Petersburg. Katrina's ensemble for the outing will give you holiday fashion goals.

Katrina posted a series of beautiful pictures of herself lounging in a park while posing for the camera and flaunting her pretty smile. Whereas, in the video, she walked on the streets of Saint Petersburg, braving the chilly winds.

Katrina chose a trendy purple printed top from Stella Jean and a floral cotton mini skirt from Rhode for her day out in Saint Petersburg. She styled her minimal look with effortless details, making the ensemble an ideal choice for a vacay. Scroll down to see the pictures and video.

The lightweight Stella Jean purple top worn by Katrina featured a playful graphic and 'Spin Off' lettering on the front. It had a ribbed crew neckline and short sleeves, which the actor folded at the hem.

Katrina teamed it with a psychedelic floral printed mini skirt with a partial elastic waistband, ruched side seams, and cascading ruffle trim. The cotton bottom came in multi-coloured blue, pink, black, white and green shades.

If you wish to add the top and the skirt to your wardrobe, we have found the price details for you. The T-shirt is worth ₹7,423 approximately (USD 100). The skirt is available for ₹21,156 (USD 285). Both the pieces, worth ₹28,579, are available on the Shopbop website.

Katrina's Stella Jean top (shopbop.com)

Katrina's Rhode Hanna Skirt (shopbop.com)

To give her outfit a clean and fun look, the actor tucked the top inside her skirt. She ditched accessories with the ensemble and just wore a pair of comfy white lace-up sneakers with it.

Katrina left her luscious and wavy tresses open in a middle parting, and for glam, she chose minimal make-up, pink lip shade, and blushed cheeks.

