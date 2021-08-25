Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Katrina Kaif in 28k printed top and mini skirt enjoys in St Petersburg during Tiger 3 shoot
fashion

Katrina Kaif in 28k printed top and mini skirt enjoys in St Petersburg during Tiger 3 shoot

Katrina Kaif enjoys a day out in St Petersburg during Tiger 3 shoot, wearing a printed purple top and floral mini skirt. The fun and trendy ensemble is worth ₹28k.
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 25, 2021 10:42 AM IST
Katrina Kaif in 28k printed top and mini skirt enjoys in St Petersburg during Tiger 3 shoot(Instagram/@katrinakaif)

Bollywood star Katrina Kaif is currently in Russia to shoot her upcoming film Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. The actor took to Instagram recently to post pictures and a video from her day out in Saint Petersburg. Katrina's ensemble for the outing will give you holiday fashion goals.

Katrina posted a series of beautiful pictures of herself lounging in a park while posing for the camera and flaunting her pretty smile. Whereas, in the video, she walked on the streets of Saint Petersburg, braving the chilly winds.

Katrina chose a trendy purple printed top from Stella Jean and a floral cotton mini skirt from Rhode for her day out in Saint Petersburg. She styled her minimal look with effortless details, making the ensemble an ideal choice for a vacay. Scroll down to see the pictures and video.

The lightweight Stella Jean purple top worn by Katrina featured a playful graphic and 'Spin Off' lettering on the front. It had a ribbed crew neckline and short sleeves, which the actor folded at the hem.

Katrina teamed it with a psychedelic floral printed mini skirt with a partial elastic waistband, ruched side seams, and cascading ruffle trim. The cotton bottom came in multi-coloured blue, pink, black, white and green shades.

If you wish to add the top and the skirt to your wardrobe, we have found the price details for you. The T-shirt is worth 7,423 approximately (USD 100). The skirt is available for 21,156 (USD 285). Both the pieces, worth 28,579, are available on the Shopbop website.

Katrina's Stella Jean top (shopbop.com)
Katrina's Rhode Hanna Skirt (shopbop.com)

To give her outfit a clean and fun look, the actor tucked the top inside her skirt. She ditched accessories with the ensemble and just wore a pair of comfy white lace-up sneakers with it.

Katrina left her luscious and wavy tresses open in a middle parting, and for glam, she chose minimal make-up, pink lip shade, and blushed cheeks.

katrina kaif salman khan
